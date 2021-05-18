Drag Race UK’s Tayce is modelling for Jean Paul Gaultier

Drag Race UK fans, hold onto your diamante-encrusted hats… Tayce has revealed a teaser of herself in what appears to be a new Jean Paul Gaultier campaign – set to land May 19.

If the response on social media is anything to go by, we’re not the only ones excited by the news.

Welsh queen Tacye – who competed in the second series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, available on BBC iPlayer – shared a video on social media revealing a glimpse of the haute couture brand’s new Le Belle Parfum ad. And just as we’d expect, Tacye looks sensational.

The Newport-born 26-year-old, who finished as a runner-up on the mega popular show alongside Bimini Bon-Boulash, has been pursuing a career in drag since 2017. While Tayce didn’t win the series (Lawrence Chaney scooped top spot), her supermodel-esque poise was frequently mentioned in the feedback she received.

As a number of responses pointed out, this is pretty “major” and “huge” news.

The US RuPaul’s Drag Race has been running far longer than the UK series, and some of the American show’s previous stars have gone on to land big contracts. Miss Fame from season seven starred in a high-profile Charlotte Tilbury make-up campaign, and a number of RuPaul’s queens worked the runway for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show in 2020.

Tayce is blazing a trail here though. Naturally, she is a perfect fit for a high-fashion campaign.

But there’s no denying RuPaul’s Drag Race has helped bring drag more into the mainstream – and shows people the talent and craft that goes into it. And more diversity and LGBTQ+ representation among big brands is definitely something we’re glad to be seeing a bit more of.

Tayce… we can’t wait to see what you do next.