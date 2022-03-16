Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson reveals what was in his fanny pack in famous 90s photo
The pro-wrestler turned actor has finally explained what was in his fanny pack when the infamous 90s shot was taken
If you’ve been on the internet for quite some time, you’re probably familiar with this famous image of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson from 1994. The pro-wrestler-turned-actor is decked out in a black turtleneck, gold chain, belted jeans and a fanny pack in the iconic photo that makes for an excellent Halloween costume.
The Jungle Cruise actor has paid homage to the meme-worthy moment in recent years. In 2014, he shared the throwback to his Instagram page, captioning the post, “Fanny pack and lean take it to a whole other level…” In 2017, Johnson hosted Saturday Night Live where he recreated the legendary shot for the show’s “bumper” image.
It’s safe to say that Johnson will never live down the 90s portrait. But there’s one question that fans have always wondered – what was in his fanny pack?
During an appearance on E! News’ Daily Pop on 14 March, Johnson revealed his fanny pack contained “a lot of inappropriate things I can’t mention right now.” Mainly, the fanny pack consisted of “phone numbers”.
Johnson also defended his fanny pack look, claiming that all wrestlers wore the accessory at the time. “The funny thing about the fanny pack is, in the world of pro-wrestling in the 90s, everyone had a fanny pack,” he said. “All wrestlers had a fanny pack, all of them. But the one that stands out and that makes the headlines, looking like an idiot, is right here.”
This was not the first time Johnson was asked about the items in his fanny pack. In a 2014 appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Johnson gave more insight into some of the inappropriate things hidden in his fanny pack: “Pop Tarts and condoms.”
