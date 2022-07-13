Everything we know about Eleanor Tomlinson’s bridal look

Actor Eleanor Tomlinson has tied the knot with rugby player Will Owen.

The couple got married over the weekend at Euridge Manor in the Cotswolds, with the Poldark star sharing photographs from the nuptials to her Instagram.

One image showed the pair walking down a flight of steps, with Owen leaning down to kiss the bride.

“When a Miss becomes a Mrs,” Tomlinson captioned the post. “I love you.”

She added: “The best weekend of our lives. The biggest thank you to all our family and friends.”

The bride looked radiant in a white off-the-shoulder gown, while the groom opted for a forest green suit.

Following the big day, Tomlinson has shared the details of her bridal look in a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar. Here’s a breakdown of everything we learned.

The wedding dress

Tomlinson walked down the aisle in an off-the-shoulder floor-sweeping gown featuring a corseted waist, voluminous A-line skirt and a dramatic train.

The actor revealed that she bought the gown from luxury bridal dress brand Pronovias, and the LYNN design was the first one she tried on.

“I looked at my brother and he burst into tears and I just knew, I’d found my dream dress and then some,” she said.

She also disclosed that the size of the “outrageous train” meant that there was no room for her father to sit next to her in the car.

“Dress wise, I had thought I would go for something slinky and sleek but as I’ve said, when you’ve decided on your venue and you try on different dresses, I found that the dresses I thought I would have loved, were not right at all,” she added.

Sharing words of wisdom for brides who are currently planning their wedding, Tomlinson said it felt special to involve her friends and family in creating her look for the day.

“My advice for any brides-to-be would be to include your family and your closest friends in the choosing of your dress,” she said.

“That is where the magic really begins. Your friends radiate their love of you and it’s that radiance that bounces back. Trust your instincts – if you feel fabulous, you will look fabulous.

“You wear the dress, the dress does not wear you. So, rally your closest friends, include them, and they will give you that extra boost and allow you to shine on.”

The beauty look

Tomlinson and her hairdresser, Katie Hale, chose to sweep her signature copper hair into a wispy updo.

“We looked through mood boards, we had a trial and Katie created this curly, sexy, textured masterpiece,” the actor said.

As for makeup, Tomlinson wanted a “classic, clean andd glowy look”.

Makeup artist Justine Jenkins created a look consisting of a light berry coloured lip, a touch of pale pink blusher on the cheeks and a shimmering golden-orange shadow on the eyes.

“Ultimately, I wanted to feel like myself and be able to have the best time dancing the night away with all our friends and family,” Tomlinson said.

The accessories

Tomlinson admitted that she was “most worried” about finding the right jewellery for the event.

“I wanted something simplistic, but beautiful. Something that would make me feel elegant but at the same time not detract from the dress,” she said.

Ultimately, she chose a diamond necklace, earrings and bracelets from De Beers’ Snow Dance Collection.

“I just felt so lucky to be able to wear their diamonds with my beautiful dress. I’m still pinching myself,” Tomlinson said.

She completed the look with Christian Louboutin heels in the style “Follies Strass” and a shell-shaped clutch bag.