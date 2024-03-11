Emily Blunt confuses fans with her Oscars dress: ‘Anyone else see tighty whities?’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Emily Blunt may have walked away with an Oscar, but she made a statement with her outfit.

The actor attended the Academy Awards on Sunday 10 March at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, for her role in Oppenheimer. She arrived on the red carpet with her husband John Krasinski, where they wore matching cream-coloured looks. Krasinski chose a classic cream tuxedo with a matching bow tie, while Blunt wore a shimmering gown in the same colour.

However, many people quickly turned to X, formerly Twitter, where they expressed their confusion over Blunt’s dress and the sequin pattern below the waist of the gown.

“Is Emily Blunt wearing the - the men’s tightie whities underwear dress? Yeah - she is,” one person wrote on X.

“Thank you Emily Blunt for bringing back the handball keeper jock strap,” added another.

“I adore Emily Blunt, and I pray she wins, so well deserved. Anyone else see tighty whities in this dress?!” a third person agreed on the platform.

“I love Emily Blunt so very much but this dress looks like it has a pair of tighty whities on top of it. Not loving,” wrote someone else.

The waistline wasn’t the only part of the dress that fans had a problem with, as some people pointed out how the straps on the dress appeared to be hovering above Blunt’s shoulders.

“I’m so distracted by the shoulders on Emily Blunt’s dress,” one tweet read.

Another person agreed, writing: “Is anyone else as fascinated by Emily Blunt’s dress as I am? Why won’t her straps sit on her shoulders?!”

“Find someone who will respect your personal space the way the straps on Emily Blunt’s dress respects hers,” a third person joked.

Despite the comments about the dress, her stylist Jessica Paster stood by her decision to dress the Devil Wears Prada star in the beaded champagne-colour Schiaparelli gown with floating shoulders and midsection embellishment. Paster paired the ensemble with Tiffany & Co platinum necklaces, which featured more than 100 carats of diamonds, and six-carat diamond earrings.

The final gown was chosen from three contenders, following a last-minute try-on Sunday morning before the Oscars. “I think when you decide what you want to wear, I think something happens,” Paster said in an interview with Vanity Fair. “It depends on your mood. One was colourful, one was diaphanous, one was white, and there was this little girl.”

Paster called the embellishment on the dress “the little underwear,” and revealed the design house has now renamed it “The Emily” in Blunt’s honour. The celebrity stylist explained that she did expect some comments about the dress, because everyone has a different opinion when it comes to fashion.

“Sometimes we don’t play it safe. At this point of years of being with Emily, we can go have fun with fashion,” Paster said.

“Did I know that people were going to talk about the shoulder? Absolutely. Do I care what anybody else has to say? Absolutely not,” she continued. “Me? I think that people that know fashion, like fashion, like things that are interesting, were going to like it and I know the people that like some things that are very classic were not going to like it.

“At the end of the day, she looked absolutely beautiful. It was such a beautiful dress,” Paster added.