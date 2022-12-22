Emily In Paris: Lily Collins’ bangs and 5 other French hairstyles to try

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Love it or hate it, Emily In Paris in back on our screens – and has already got everyone talking.

The Netflix show featuring Lily Collins as an American in France is now in its third series, and opens with titular character Emily going through a rite of passage: getting an extreme haircut during a turbulent stage in life.

In the show, Emily commits the cardinal sin of cutting her own fringe (although the result looks suspiciously professional), with her roommate Mindy (played by Ashley Park) calling them “trauma bangs”.

Despite the circumstances surrounding the haircut, Collins definitely pulls it off. She styles her bangs in a series of French-inspired ways – including a gappy full fringe, curtain bangs, and gelling it into a curl.

There’s a reason French style icons set so many trends – there’s something about the effortless Parisian look that is so chic. If you – like Emily – wanted to switch up your hairstyle, why not take inspiration from the French?

1. Birkin bangs

Collins’ look is a modern take on the French classic: Birkin bangs. First popularised by fashion icon Jane Birkin in the Sixties (the same Birkin who gave her name to the Hermès bag), she paired long, windswept hair with a messy, gappy long fringe.

As with many characteristically French hairstyles, it’s all about a relaxed vibe. Aim for messy chic, rather than having every hair in place – not only does it look good, but it’s also a lot easier to maintain.

2. Relaxed lob

If long hair isn’t your thing, take a leaf out of Parisian designer Jeanne Damas’ book, who’s known for her low-key lob. This is a long bob – with the hair grown out to around the shoulders, with curtain bangs framing the face.

It’s another low-maintenance look – unlike short bobs, which you have to trim fairly regularly, it’s harder to notice when a lob has grown out. Plus, it looks even better messed up – so no need to brush your hair all that often.

3. Amélie’s bob

The 2001 film Amélie is a cult classic, and Audrey Tautou’s character has one of the most iconic cinematic hairstyles out there.

It’s not for everyone and is certainly harder to look after than a messy lob, but it’s seriously cool: a chin-length bob with baby bangs and the ends flipped out.

4. Messy updo

Want to get that cool French look without actually having to cut your hair? Then you should try a relaxed, messy updo. Worn by style stars like model Tina Kunakey, it looks just as good on the red carpet as it does off duty.

Suitable for pretty much all hair types – although it looks particularly good with curls cascading out – you don’t need to be a professional to get the look. All it requires is pulling your hair loosely into a high ponytail or bun, with lots of tendrils hanging out.

5. Lots of layers

There’s a reason Brigitte Bardot went viral on TikTok this year – her Sixties beauty looks are timeless.

She’s best known for her voluminous blonde hair – think lots of layers, sweeping curtain bangs, and – if you’re brave enough – a teased-up bouffant.