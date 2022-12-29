Emily in Paris star Lily Collins reacts to Sex and the City style comparisons

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Emily in Paris star Lily Collins has revealed how she really feels about the comparisons to Sex and the City’s main character, Carrie Bradshaw.

The 33-year-old actress plays American marketing executive Emily Cooper in the popular Netflix series. In season three of Emily in Paris, which was released on 21 December, Emily is faced with many life-changing decisions in her career and her love life. Not only is Emily in Paris full of romance, but it also has many high-fashion wardrobe moments.

Since the Netflix comedy-drama first aired in 2020, Collins’ character has received many comparisons to another fashion-obsessed style icon, Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City. Notably, the creator of Emily in Paris, Darren Starr, was also the mastermind behind Sex and the City.

When asked by E! News how she feels about her character’s comparisons to Sex and the City’s Carrie Bradshaw – played by Sarah Jessica Parker – Collins seemed flattered just to be mentioned in the same sentence as the iconic fashion lover.

“That is one that I will always take with utter love,” Collins told the outlet. “I just love Carrie Bradshaw. I love Sarah Jessica.”

“We both are very much fashion shows and they celebrate the cities in which they film, Paris and New York,” she added. “They’re characters unto themselves, the fashion and the city.”

In addition to sharing a series creator, Emily in Paris also borrowed Sex and the City’s famed costume designer, Patricia Field. Field co-designed the first season of Emily in Paris and worked as a costume consultant on season two.

Lily Collins as Emily Cooper in Emily in Paris (Marie Etchegoyen/Netflix)

Now, the wardrobe department is spearheaded by award-winning costume designer Marylin Fitoussi. Speaking to People, Fitoussi recently revealed they had 14,000 different items to choose from when designing the looks for season three – some of which were second-hand clothes from thrift shops.

“I think that this season I had an even greater freedom,” Fitoussi told the outlet. “We have listed 14,000 pieces. I think that on Lily we did about 43 looks.”

Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City (Alamy/PA)

Fitoussi also explained how they were able to play around with Emily’s style this season.

“We always have to present new things, to push the limits of what we can do,” she said, adding that they mixed “vintage items with contemporary pieces” to exude a “Parisian tone and touch” while still reflecting Emily’s “irreverent” personality.

“It’s a bit of a calling, telling stories with clothes and making everyone feel beautiful,” Fitoussi continued. “Emily allows me to experiment entirely with this irreverent creative aspect where you get to break the codes of fashion, where you get to be yourself and feeling different and unique and to affirm it.”