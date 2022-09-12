Emma Corrin channels Diana in red carpet ‘revenge dress’
Fans drew comparisons between ‘The Crown’ star’s red carpet look and Princess Diana’s memorable 1994 ensemble
When Diana Spencer stepped out in a black off-the-shoulder Christina Stambolian dress in 1994, little did she know that it would later go down in history.
Known as the “revenge dress”, it was worn by Diana on the same evening that the Prince of Wales (now King Charles III) “publicly confessed” to having an affair with Camilla Parker Bowles (now the Queen Consort) while he was still married to Diana.
The dress has seen many replicas over the years. Last year, Elizabeth Debicki wore a replica on the set of season five of The Crown, while, more recently, fans called Florence Pugh’s black Valentino gown, worn to the Venice Film Festival of Don’t Worry Darling, her “revenge dress”.
Emma Corrin has now become the latest star to earn such comparisons, while appearing at the My Policeman premiere in Toronto.
Corrin, 26, who played the late royal in season four of The Crown, arrived at the premiere wearing a Miu Miu dress that featured a high cut leg bodysuit and a sweeping train.
The dress also featured a sweetheart neckline, skinny straps, bare shoulders and long sleeves. Corrin accessorised the look only with drop earrings, a messy blonde pixie cut, and shimmering makeup.
Many believed the actor’s outfit was a clear nod to Diana’s original “revenge dress”
“Emma Corrin said Diana’s revenge dress but make it slay,” one fan wrote on Twitter.
Another added: “Emma Corrin said revenge dress? I’ll give you REVENGE dress.”
One fan hailed Corrin as a “fashion icon”.
Corrin stars in My Policeman alongside Harry Styles. The actors walked the red carpet at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday evening (11 September).
