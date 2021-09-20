Emmys 2021: Best-dressed stars, from The Crown’s Emma Corrin to Nicole Byer

After a year of virtual ceremonies and socially distanced red carpets, the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards are finally here.

As the highly-anticipated annual ceremony gets underway, we’ll be keeping a close eye on the best-dressed stars of the small screen as they arrive at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.

The event, which celebrates the best talent in television, was largely virtual last year due to coronavirus restrictions. The Television Academy has allowed an in-person event to go ahead this year, although attendance has been limited to around 600 guests.

Actor and comedian Cedric the Entertainer will be hosting, with The Crown and The Mandalorian leading this year’s nominations.

Stars of popular new series have also made the cut, with Anya Taylor Joy up for Lead Actress for her performance in The Queen’s Gambit and Bridgerton’s Rege-Jean Page nominated for best Lead Actor.

Here are the best-dressed stars at the 2021 Emmys Awards.

Nicole Byer

Nicole Byer at 2021 Emmys (Getty Images)

Nicole Byer is wearing a purple tulle Christian Siriano gown featuring a dramatic trail and ruffle trim.

The Nailed It! star is the first black woman ever to be nominated for Outstanding Host for a reality TV programme.

Stopping to speak to reporters on the red carpet, she revealed that the designer crafted the dress in her favourite colour. Byer completed her look with matching purple eyeshadow.

Gillian Anderson

Gillian Anderson at the 2021 Emmys Awards (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Gillian Anderson, who is nominated for the Outstanding Supporting Actress award for her role in The Crown, has arrived wearing an off-white skirt and crop-top ensemble from Chloé.

The sleeveless crop top features long white and black tassels, which match the hassle trim of her flowing skirt.

Her blonde hair has been styled in loose curls, with nude makeup completing the look.

Josh O’Connor

Josh O’Connor at the Emmy Awards (Getty Images)

Josh O’Connor, who is tipped for Outstanding Lead Actor for his portrayal of Prince Charles in The Crown, is wearing a full Loewe look.

The suit features a black tailcoat with leather lapels and matching black trousers and leather loafers.

Speaking to reporters on the red carpet, he clarified that he had chosen to wear a black flower around his neck in place of a bow tie.

Billy Porter

Billy Porter at the 73rd Emmy Awards (Getty Images)

If there’s someone who doesn’t shy away from making an entrance, it’s Pose actor Billy Porter.

The 51-year-old has arrived in a custom black Ashi look featuring wide leg-trousers, black gloves and dramatic winged arms.

Porter told reporters the wings were supposed to go all the way to the floor, but it “didn’t work out”. “But I like this better,” he added.

He has accessorised with Lorraine Schwartz jewels, including a large diamond-encrusted necklace and a full ear cuff. He completed the look with a shimmering emerald green clutch bag.

Emma Corrin

Emma Corrin at 2021 Emmy Awards (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Emma Corrin is wearing a custom lemon drop yellow Miu Miu gown with a matching cap and pointed heels.

The star of the look, however, is The Crown star’s razor-sharp black manicure which perfectly contrasts the pastel hue of their dress.

They kept their makeup minimal with a rosy blush and nude lip.

Yara Shahidi

Yara Shahidi at the Emmy Awards 2021 (Getty Images)

Yara Shahidi is wearing a parakeet green Dior dress with gold jewellery and brown pointed heels.

The dress features a sweetheart neckline and a voluminous A-line skirt. Her hair has been pulled back in a sleek bun, while her makeup is minimal.

Elizabeth Olsen

Elizabeth Olsen wears The Row at the 2021 Emmy Awards (Getty Images)

The leading actor of WandaVision has arrived in a dress from The Row – the brand owned by her sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley.

Elizabeth Olsen – who is nominated for her portrayal of Wanda Maximoff in the Disney series – wears an ivory white gown featuring a plunging neckline and a small trail. Chandelier diamond earrings and a cranberry lip complete the look.

Anya Taylor-Joy

Anya Taylor Joy wears Dior at 2021 Emmy Awards (Getty Images)

Anya Taylor Joy has graced the Emmys red carpet in a backless Dior gown with a matching yellow cape.

The halter-neck dress features diamanté detailing at the back, which matches The Queen’s Gambit star’s earrings.

The actor, who is up for the Lead Actress award for her portrayal of Beth Harmon in the Netflix series, wears her hair in a dramatic updo, while a red lip finished the look.