Kate steps out in Erdem: 5 other times she’s worn the brand

The Princess of Wales wore a chic skirt suit set for the Commonwealth Day service in Westminster Abbey, London.

The navy ensemble had white flowers printed all over, and was made up of a peplum blazer with delicate chain detailing on the bodice, and a midi-length skirt.

The set comes from Erdem – a London-based brand helmed by Erdem Moralioglu, who hails from Canada – perhaps not a coincidental choice, as it was for a Commonwealth event.

The Flared Ottoman Jacquard Midi Skirt is priced as costing £1,434 on the Moda Operandi website, and the Ottoman Jacquard Peplum Jacket is £2,154 – both come from the pre-fall 2023 collection, and are listed as sold out.

It looks like Kate may have tailored the skirt to fall a bit shorter – on the Erdem model, it drops just above the ankles.

Kate accessorised the look with a pair of sapphire and diamond drop earrings, which used to belong to Diana, Princess of Wales, and the Prince of Wales Feathers Pendant.

The brooch was often showcased by Diana, and Kate has started wearing it since assuming her new title. Kate wore the diamond pendant – representing the three Prince of Wales ostrich feathers, a crown and the motto “Ich Dien” (I Serve) – without the detachable emerald at the bottom.

She topped off the look with a navy saucer hat, which she held onto in the London wind.

Erdem has become a go-to designer for Kate over the years. While her style tends to err towards block colours, Erdem’s aesthetic pushes her towards more floral motifs and bold patterns.

The brand focuses on simple, elegant silhouettes – making it an ideal choice for the royal. Here are five other times Kate has worn Erdem…

1. In navy to visit Ottawa

Kate first wore Erdem back in 2011 – a meaningful choice, as it was during a royal visit to Canada.

It was a simple outfit of navy lace with a white underlay. The silhouette was classic of Kate’s style just after getting married – a knee-length shift dress with sleeves.

2. For the Trooping the Colour parade

For the 2012 Trooping the Colour parade, Kate wore an Erdem gown in an unusual icy blue hue.

The bespoke outfit had long sleeves, a seamed waist and subtle floral embroidery.

3. While pregnant with Princess Charlotte

Kate wore two Erdem outfits during the 2018 Scandinavian royal tour, including this blue floral dress.

The velvet material and bell sleeves shape gave it a Seventies feel, with the tie waist making space for her growing bump.

4. At the Victoria & Albert museum

As a royal patron for the V&A, Kate opened the new photography centre in 2018 – wearing an elegant check outfit for the occasion.

With a boat neckline and mismatched buttons, she tied the look together with a burgundy belt and matching heels.

5. In florals for the Chelsea Flower show

Erdem is known predominantly for its floral patterns, and this dress is a great example of that.

With a navy and cream floral print, a high neck and lace detailing, Kate fittingly wore the outfit to the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in 2019.