How Naomi Campbell proved all her haters wrong – including me

In 1999, I was sent to interview Naomi Campbell. Friendly, she was not. In fact, 25 years on, she remains one of the most difficult people I’ve ever interviewed. I now know why.

Even though I worked in fashion for 20 years, it took last year’s documentary The Super Models for me to understand the unique challenges Campbell has faced. This is because I am a naive white woman. As anyone who has watched the four-part series will attest, despite all occupying the highest echelons of modelling, it transpires that Cindy, Christy, Linda and Naomi were never actually equal. Some are richer. Some are healthier. Some found love. And one had to deal with a lifetime of systemic racism.

Life doesn’t deal all of us the same hand, even if, on the face of it, we are equally deserving. No matter that you are one of the world’s top models: sometimes, life still gives you lemons. And that’s when you are faced with a choice – to let it sour you, or to make lemonade.