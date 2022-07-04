Five Guys launches Americana-themed clothing range in the UK

British fans of the iconic American burger chain Five Guys can now get their hands on branded merchandise.

The line of merchandise reflects the classic Americana aesthetic, with varsity jackets, sweatshirts, red-checkered white socks and hoodies available to buy.

Five Guys dropped the new merchandise online on Monday 4 July, on Independence Day in the US.

The collection ranges from black and white embroidered varsity jackets and branded sweatshirts to Five Guys milkshake T-shirts and bespoke beanies and baseball caps.

According to Five Guys, the varsity jacket pays tribute to Arlington, Virginia, where the brand was first founded in 1986.

Prices start from £10 for the socks to £75 for the varsity jacket. T-shirts cost £20 each, while sweatshirts are priced at £35 and hoodies at £45.

(Five Guys)

Each piece of merchandise also features the block graphics of the iconic Five Guys logo.

(Five Guys)

The collection arrives as varsity jackets and other collegiate Americana styles have become a must-have for fashion watchers.

One of the most prominent designers to have included varsity jackets was the late Virgil Abloh, whose final autumn/winter 2022 show for Off-White took place posthumously at Paris Fashion Week in March.

(Five Guys)

The designer, who died on 28 November 2021, featured a red and cream varsity jacket in his show, as well as a blue version.

Louis Vuitton’s menswear collection for autumn/winder 2022 also featured a purple and white varsity jacket with the letters LV emblazoned across them.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky reportedly welcome son (Getty Images)

The jacket was later worn by A$AP Rocky in February as he posed with Rihanna and her then-growing baby bump during a Fenty Beauty event.

Rocky is a long-standing fan of the varsity jacket and regularly dons both vintage and new designer pieces.

Supermodel Bella Hadid was also recently spotted wearing a navy blue varsity jacket while out and about in New York City, as was Danish fashion stylist Emili Sindlev, who wore a navy and mustard yellow version to Copenhagen Fashion Week.