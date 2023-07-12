Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Florence Pugh stepped in to save Emily Blunt from a possible wardrobe malfunction at the Oppenheimer photocall in London.

The Oppenheimer cast was posing for photos in Trafalgar Square on Wednesday 12 July when Pugh came to Blunt’s rescue after her jacket appeared to come loose. The Devil Wears Prada star attended the photocall while sporting a gold, metallic suit with black buttons. As for the Don’t Worry Darling actor, Pugh arrived at the Oppenheimer photocall in a blue Moschino shirt dress with a deep, plunging neckline.

According to the DailyMail, the Mary Poppins star’s gold jacket popped open in front of cameras, prompting Pugh to rush over and cover her pal’s suit.

In photos from the red carpet, the pair could be seen giggling about the near-wardrobe malfunction as Pugh helped hold Blunt’s jacket closed. Meanwhile, fans praised Pugh for lending Blunt a helping hand and gushed over the pair’s friendship.

“Florence Pugh is a real one for protecting Emily Blunt from a wardrobe malfunction,” one person tweeted.

“They’re sooo cute together,” another said, while someone else wrote: “Literally my worlds colliding”

In Oppenheimer, which hits theatres on 21 July, Emily Blunt stars as Kitty Oppenheimer, the wife of physicist J Robert Oppenheimer – played by Cillian Murphy in the Christopher Nolan film.

The Irish actor, 47, leads the highly-anticipated biographical drama as “the father of the atomic bomb,” whose World War II invention changed the nature of war forever.

(Getty Images)

Florence Pugh, 27, portrays physician Jean Tatlock, who was known for her romantic relationship with Oppenheimer. However, fans recently came to Murphy and Pugh’s defense when people began “griping about the age gap” between the co-stars. As critics condemned the 20-year age gap between the two actors, many people pointed out that “Tatlock was 22 years old when she started dating Oppenheimer and 29 when she died”.

“The on-screen age gap discourse is very valid but this isn’t the film for it because Oppenheimer & Tatlock had a 10-year age gap,” another agreed. “So Cillian & Florence Pugh are perfect casting.”

As for Blunt, the 40-year-old actor recently revealed that she will be taking a break from acting to spend more time with her two daughters, who she shares with husband John Krasinski. Blunt opened up about her decision to take a brief hiatus on a recent episode of iHeart’s Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi podcast.

(Getty Images for Universal Pictu)

“This year, I’m not working. I worked quite a bit last year and my oldest baby is nine, so we’re in the last year of single digits,” the British actor explained. “And I just feel [like] there are cornerstones to their day that are so important when they’re little.”

“It’s: ‘Will you wake me up? Will you take me to school? Will you pick me up? Will you put me to bed?’” she continued. “And I just need to be there for all of them for a good stretch. And I just felt that in my bones.”

In addition to Murphy, Blunt, and Pugh, Oppenheimer also features a star-studded cast of Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Rami Malek, Gary Oldman, Kenneth Branagh, Matthew Modine, and Casey Affleck.