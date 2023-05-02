Florence Pugh rocks ‘flawless’ buzzcut and Valentino headpiece at the Met Gala

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Florence Pugh has earned praise for her new look after debuting a buzz cut on the red carpet of the 2023 Met Gala.

On Monday 1 May, the Don’t Worry Darling star, 27, arrived on the red carpet steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate the opening of the Costume Institute’s new exhibit “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty”.

For the occasion, Pugh wore a white gown with a black bow, which she paired with a large feathered headpiece, designed by Valentino.

However, it was Pugh’s hairstyle that captured fans’ attention, as the actress completed the look with a shaved head.

“The Florence Pugh buzz cut happened and my god her first Met Gala and it’s flawless. No notes. A red carpet queen #metgala,” one person tweeted, while another said: “Florence Pugh is a full serve and I’m so excited for the buzz cut she looks so hot.”

“FLORENCE PUGH HAS A BUZZ CUT THIS IS NOT A DRILL FLORENCE PUGH HAS A BUZZ CUT,” someone else excitedly tweeted.

Others revealed that they’ve already been influenced by the look, with one person writing that Pugh’s hairstyle was “making [them] want to shave [their] head for the summer”.

“Florence Pugh absolutely rockin the buzz cut no surprise,” another person wrote.

(Getty Images)

The debut of Pugh’s new look comes after it was rumoured ahead of the Met Gala that she would be showing off a new short hairstyle at the annual fashion extravaganza.

The event also marked one of Pugh’s first as the latest ambassador for Valentino. Ahead of the 2023 Met Gala, the actor hinted that about her look during an interview with The New York Times, with Pugh revealing that she would be wearing something “big” for her first-ever Met Gala.