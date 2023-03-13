Florence Pugh’s ‘bed sheets’ dress sparks first Oscars meme of the night

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Florence Pugh graced the Oscars champagne carpet on Sunday evening in a unique Valentino gown. However, the actor’s ruffled look may have just inspired some of the best memes of the night.

The 27-year-old British actor arrived at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on 12 March donning a beige, strapless taffeta dress designed by Valentino. The show-stopping look was completed with a flowing train and ruffled sleeves, along with a pair of black short-shorts and platform heels.

The Don’t Worry Darling star also rocked Tiffany & Co jewelry and a baby bangs hairstyle. Speaking to Laverne Cox on E! News Live from the Red Carpet, Pugh described the Valentino ensemble as “a bit of romantic, a bit of punk”.

While Pugh has become known for her bold fashion choices, fans on social media seemed to think her billowing Oscars look was something more similar to bed sheets – sparking some amusing memes.

“Florence Pugh’s rocking bed sheets,” wrote one Twitter user.

“Me after trying to fold fitted sheets,” joked someone else.

“Me carrying my clean sheets back to my room from the dryer,” a third person tweeted.

Another person jokingly said: “Me going downstairs and joining my family christmas morning in my duvet”.

Throughout her career, Florence Pugh has become known for her unapologetically daring outfits. However, the Little Women star received criticism from body-shamers last year when she wore a sheer pink Valentino gown that showed her nipples.

Since then, Pugh has spoken out against her critics. In a recent interview with Vogue, the Midsommar actor reflected on the backlash she received from the pink Valentino gown, and explained why she feels it’s the problem of body-shamers if they’re offended by her body.

“I’ve never been scared of what’s underneath the fabric,” she told Vogue in January. “If I’m happy in it, then I’m gonna wear it. Of course, I don’t want to offend people, but I think my point is: How can my nipples offend you that much?”

Pugh previously addressed the criticism of her sheer dress in an Instagram post, in which she called out those who “wanted to aggressively let me know how disappointed you were by my ‘tiny t***’, or how I should be embarrassed by being so ‘flat chested’”.

“What’s been interesting to watch and witness is just how easy it is for men to totally destroy a woman’s body, publicly, proudly, for everyone to see,” she wrote in her caption, adding, “It isn’t the first time and certainly won’t be the last time a woman will hear what’s wrong with her body by a crowd of strangers.

“What’s worrying is just how vulgar some of you men can be.”

She continued: “I’ve lived in my body for a long time. I’m fully aware of my breast size and am not scared of it,” she wrote. “What’s more concerning is… Why are you so scared of breasts? Small? Large? Left? Right? Only one? Maybe none? What. Is. So. Terrifying.”

During Sunday evening’s awards ceremony, Florence Pugh presented the awards for Best Original Screenplay and Best Adapted Screenplay alongside Andrew Garfield. Here is the full list of Oscar 2023 winners.