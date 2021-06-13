The best fashion moments at G7 summits, past and present
From Melania Trump’s all-silver look to Stella McCartney’s royal blue dress
This week, world leaders gathered for the 47th annual G7 summit at the Cornish resort of Carbis Bay.
The group of seven, which includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US, will discuss global recovery from the pandemic, and how to improve the global health system.
Other areas on the agenda include trade and climate change, with leaders inviting CEOs from nine global companies to discuss ways to improve sustainability in their industries.
As the events get underway, we’ve collated our favourite fashion moments from this year’s summit, and summits of the past.
Carrie Johnson, 2021
Boris Johnson’s new wife, Carrie, is also in attendance for the first time. Over the course of the weekend, she has been seen in a variety of different looks from fashion rental service, My Wardrobe HQ.
Our favourite of her looks has been this bright fuchsia £1,400 Roksanda dress, which she wore to greet leaders on the beach. The dress was previously available to rent for £24 a day.
Stella McCartney, 2021
The fashion designer is one of nine CEOs who was invited to speak with world leaders. Ahead of the meeting, she said she would urge them to implement policies that would incentivise the fashion industry to be more sustainable.
She wore a royal blue dress and black heeled sandals with gold chain detailing around the ankles.
The Duchess of Cambridge, 2021
Kate Middleton’s elegant cream Alexander McQueen dress featured a pleated skirt and a buttoned waist. She accessorised the look with nude Aquazzura pumps, a pearl bracelet and a beaded clutch.
Brigitte Macron, 2021
Brigitte Macron wore a high-neck blouse featuring statement gold buttons, paired with an A-line skirt with gold-zip detailing. She completed the look with a matching white clutch bag.
Melania Trump, 2017
Melania Trump sported a number of eye-catching looks during the 2017 G7 summit in Italy. Our favourite is this full-sleeved silver midi dress which she wore to a La Scala Philharmonic Orchestra concert.
Aki Abe, 2017
Also attending the concert, Aki Abe, the wife of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, wore this elegant cream midi-dress which features a single blue flower on the shoulder.
Michelle Obama, 2009
Michelle Obama wore this mid-length yellow shift dress while attending the 2016 G8 summit in Italy.
Cecilia Sarkozy, 2006
Cecilia arrived at the opening dinner of the annual ceremony in Germany wearing a black dress with an intricate lace lining along the shoulders, the neckline and the lower torso. She accessorised the look with a black clutch bag, black jewellery and black pumps.
Hillary Clinton, 1998
Hillary Clinton wore this yellow-two piece while attending the 1998 summit with her husband, Bill. She accessorised the look with rectangular sunglasses, a chunky necklace and flat pumps.
Nancy Reagan, 1982
Nancy Reagan looked effortlessly chic in this one shoulder, embellished dress while attending an event during the 1982 G8 Summit in France.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies