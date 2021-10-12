Ganni has launched its first plus-size collection

Danish fashion brand Ganni has dropped its first plus-size collection.

Launched in conjunction with inclusive-sizing womenswear brand 11 Honoré, the cult fashion company has released a selection of 10 pieces that run from size 0-26.

Titled Love Drop, the collection ranges from colourful floral prints to more structured monochrome silhouettes.

Garments feature added pleats for more room and comfort, and stretch fabrics for easier fits, and are comprised of materials such as organic silk, recycled nylon and polyester.

At least 50 per cent of the collection has been made using recycled or organic materials.

A look from Ganni’s new Love Drop inclusive collection (Ganni)

Creative director Ditte Reffstrup said of the launch: “Ganni is not about one look or uniform identity, it’s about confidence and kick-ass energy.

“It’s my hope we can continue to share this spirit with more and more people. Everyone is welcome.”

The collection is available from Ganni’s website, with prices beginning at £105 for a pair of leggings.

Ganni is one of just a handful of designers creating garments for plus-size shoppers.

Erdem announced an inclusive collaboration earlier this year with Universal Standard, while Rixo’s spring/summer 20222 collection is its first to include larger sizes.

Models wearing items from Ganni’s new inclusive Love Drop collection (Ganni)

Elsewhere, US brand Universal Standard is one of the world’s most inclusive fashion company, with sizes running from 4-44.

The firm offers a service called Fit Liberty which promises to exchange any piece from the Fit Liberty collection for free if your size moves up or down within a year of purchase.

In 2018, a group of top models and influencers, including Tess Holliday and Sonny Turner, called on the British high street to improve the offerings for plus-size shoppers.

Laura Capon, a beauty and fashion journalist at Cosmopolitan UK, published an open letter calling for UK brands to make plus-size women a priority.

The letter came off the back of a survey of almost 9,000 size 16 women (the average size for UK women) or above, 83 per cent of whom said they did not feel represented by the high street.

According to analysis by PriceWaterhouseCooper, the plus-size market is growing at a significantly larger rate than the rest of the fashion market.

It is predicted to account for 22 per cent of the UK clothing market by 2022.