Geri Halliwell explains why she replaced her iconic Spice Girl style

It’s no secret that Spice Girls star Geri Halliwell retired her famed flag dress and ditched her platform booties for preppy pieces and flat shoes, and now she has explained why.

According to the 51-year-old, as her “Ginger Spice” era ended, so did her desire to don daring clothing like shimmery pencil skirts and ultra-cropped tops. Halliwell said that, as she’s gotten older, she’s started to feel a desire to streamline her wardrobe.

During a conversation with Jenna Bush Hager for the 4 October episode of Today With Hoda & Jenna, Halliwell said: “I don’t know about you, but as you get older, you want to keep it simple. And one thing I’ll say is everything matches. It’s just fast, fast.”

From halters to high-neck solid shirts, the “Wannabe” singer explained her style change to be inspired by men surprisingly.

“You look at the men who are always wearing these same things, a uniform,” Halliwell remarked. “Can’t I do the same? Why not?”

Now, the music icon – known for her eccentric on-stage energy and fiery red hair with bleached streaks – has assumed a neutral palette, sticking to mostly monochromatic looks.

When asked about her iconic Union Jack mini, Halliwell admitted the design was motivated by a common kitchen essential. “I made that dress out of a tea towel,” she confessed.

While the vibrant performer may not wear jewelled one-pieces, she’s adopted versions of her former favourite. Most recently, Halliwell lengthened the Union Jack gown, before reimagining the entire design to be a ball gown with a straight neckline.

Speaking to Vogue in 2020, the author opened up about how altering her old emblem only made the garment more special. “I felt a sense of power in developing the dress into something different, something even more timeless,” she noted. “For me, it shows the revolution of being a woman.”

“The way I dress has always reflected how I feel about myself at that time,” she continued.

Halliwell tied the knot with Christian Horner in May of 2015. The two were first aquainted during her Ginger Spice days when the group of girls were invited to the 2009 Monaco Grand Prix with Bernie Ecclestone. However, Halliwell and Horner ignited their whirlwind romance in 2014, developing their connection for one year before saying “I do.”

Before getting hitched, Halliwell welcomed her daughter Bluebell, 11, with her previous partner. In 2017, she gave birth to her second child, Montague.