Geri Horner has said that becoming a mother was a “better” achievement than bagging a No 1 record, as she reflected on her achievements in her life and career.

The singer, who rose to fame as Ginger Spice in the hit Nineties pop girl group Spice Girls, is married to Formula One team principal Christian Horner. They share a son, Montague, six, together, as well as two daughters, Bluebell, 17, and Olivia, eight, from their previous relationships.

After her time in the world-famous pop group, Horner released her own music, was a judge on a number of singing competitions and has released her own books and children’s novels.

Speaking to presenter Vick Hope for the Bookshelfie podcast about what she is most proud of, she admitted that becoming a mother has been her greatest and most fulfilling achievement.

“I’d say a baby is better than a No 1 record. That’s the truth,” she explained.

“I’ve been very ambitious and there’s nothing wrong with that. In fact, I think it’s fantastic and I still am, but I’d like to say that ambition should have a rebrand, that you’re allowed to be.

“Having said that, it’s balance. Holding a trophy is not going to keep you warm at night, is it? And I’ve learned that.”

She continued: “I’m really proud that I’m in a loving relationship and I’ve got beautiful children. I would say that’s very fulfilling. So, it’s balanced, but equally, to maintain your own identity. If I couldn’t be creative, I’d feel like I was starving.

“So, that’s why I’m very, very grateful to be able to do something alongside and still show up for my family at the same time. So, I think I’m very proud of them really, if I’m honest.”

Geri and Christian Horner and their children Bluebell, Montague and Olivia, photographed in 2017 (Getty Images)

Spice Girls rose to global prominence in the late 1990s with their chart-topping debut album Spice, which they followed up with 1997’s Spiceworld and 2000’s Forever.

The Spice Girls’ slogan “girl power” formed a major part of their ethos while they were dominating the charts with hits such as “Wannabe” and “Spice Up Your Life”.

Reflecting on the importance of "girl power" and its enduring legacy three decades on, Horner said: “That word, Girl Power, there’s always an evolution. It can go deeper, it can go wider and it can go for everyone.”

“Ultimately it still stands strong for me, absolutely. But I think it existed before I said it.

“Look at our predecessors, Maya Angelou, she had it. Go back a bit more, Emmeline Pankhurst, Frida Kahlo, she had it, go back to the Tudor times, Queen Elizabeth I, she certainly had it. I think [girl power has] existed beyond, and it goes on and it gets richer and deeper.”

Geri Horner photographed in 2023 (Getty Images)

Horner’s interview was released as her former bandmate, Victoria Beckham (aka Posh Spice) stars in Beckham, a new Netflix documentary about the career and personal life of her husband, England footballer David Beckham.

In it, viewers look back at Victoria and David during the beginning of their careers early on in their relationship, as Victoria goes on an international tour with the Spice Girls and Beckham plays at the 1998 World Cup.

Clips show the pair as they achieved worldwide fame as the star celebrity couple “Posh and Becks” and attracted worldwide media attention. There are several revelations disclosed in the documentary: Victoria discusses the pressure their marriage came under after it was alleged that her husband had an affair, while David revealed the mental toll of being sent off in the 1998 Argentina match at the World Cup.

You can read The Independent’s review of Beckham here.

With additional reporting from PA.