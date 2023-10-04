Victoria Beckham has opened up on the kidnapping threats she received after giving birth to first son Brooklyn,

Speaking in the new four-part Netflix documentary, Beckham, Victoria has spoken of how stressed and frightened she became when faced with threats.

She said: “We were getting kidnapping threats right from when we had Brooklyn and you can't even explain how that feels because we couldn't hide.

“These are all things that are now coming back to me and I find it quite stressful now because I've blocked so much of it out and I think David has as well.

“Imagine having a baby and having death threats.”