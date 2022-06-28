Gigi and Bella Hadid have sparked mixed reactions with the bold half-shaved hairstyles they debuted while walking in the Marc Jacobsrunway show.

On Monday, the supermodel sisters walked the runway inside the New York Public Library for Marc Jacobs’ Fall 2022 show. For the occasion, the models underwent extreme hairstyle transformations, with Gigi and Bella both modelling the designer’s latest clothes with half-shaved heads and blunt bangs.

The statement looks, which featured bowl cut-esque cuts on top and long lengths, were completed with bleached eyebrows.

On Instagram, where Bella shared a behind-the-scenes look at the transformation, which saw her sitting backstage as her long black hair was styled using multiple hair clips, many fans have questioned the model’s hairstyle.

“Please tell me it’s a wig,” one person commented, while another said: “Bella I love you, but what is that…”

However, others revealed that they were fans of the unique hairstyle, with someone else commenting: “I’m loving this look for you.”

“Only person who can rock this look,” another person claimed.

The hairstyles didn’t require any permanent changes, however, as the looks were created using wigs and prosthetics, according to Cosmopolitan, which noted that celebrity hair stylist Duffy and a team of prosthetic artists were behind the style, while the show’s makeup was directed by Diane Kendal.

Makeup artist Noël Jacoboni, who worked as the key SFX makeup artist for the show, also shared a look at the transformation process on Instagram, where she shared photos of the sisters walking in the show, as well as one of Gigi backstage with her head covered in a bald cap prosthetic before her wig was placed.

“Today was the perfect marriage of my ability to do a bald cap as well as work for one of my favourite designers with some of the top models in the industry,” the makeup artist wrote in the caption, adding that the entire experience was “surreal”.

Following the show, Marc Jacobs revealed that the theme of the show was “choice,” with the designer sharing a statement on Instagram, in which he wrote: “Choice. Amidst an ever-changing landscape of resources, unexpected obstacles and a world feverishly digitising new standards of reality, my sentiment is unwavering - creativity is essential to living.

“We share our choices in contrast to the ongoing brutality and ugliness of a world beyond our insulated but not impermeable walls.”

The designer concluded the statement with a quote from German philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche, which read: “We have art in order not to die of the truth.”

While Bella and Gigi’s hairstyles were not permanent, this is not the first time the models have undergone transformations for the runway. In 2021, Gigi debuted a long red hairstyle for Versace’s fashion show, while she appeared on the runway of the Ralph Lauren Autumn/Winter 2022 show with platinum blonde hair.

As for how she feels about the occasionally questionable styles, the model previously told Harper’s Bazaar that it is not her “job to have an opinion” on what she is modelling.

“It’s not my job to have an opinion on what I’m wearing,” she said. “It’s my job to wear what I wear and have enough of a photographic mind to understand how to make that piece look good, sellable, and give the feeling that is wanted by the creative team.”