Gigi Hadid teases her ‘Met prep’ with Thom Browne outfit for Met Gala 2024

Gigi Hadid is gearing up for fashion’s biggest night of the year: the Met Gala.

Just hours before the 2024 Met Gala, which takes place on Monday 6 May at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, the 29-year-old supermodel shared a behind the scenes look at her preparation for the annual fashion extravaganza.

On her Instagram Story, Hadid posted a selfie in the car with a gold foil sheet mask on her face. The mother of one sported a blunt blonde bob hairstyle and sunglasses as she added a sticker of a clock to her Story, signalling the countdown to the Met Gala.

Hadid’s second Story post showed a glimpse at her supposed Met Gala ensemble for the evening, which appeared to be custom made by American fashion designer Thom Browne. The black and white label included “Gigi Hadid” written across it, along with the tagline: “Met Gala 2024”.

“Met Prep,” the Guest In Residence founder captioned another Instagram Story of her pre-Met Gala skincare. Her final social media post featured a close-up image of yellow roses, seemingly a nod to this year’s Met Gala dress code, “The Garden of Time”.

( Instagram / Gigi Hadid )

The Met Gala dress code takes inspiration from a short story of the same title, written by JG Ballard in 1962, which focuses on the theme of fleeting beauty. Attendees can embrace the obvious by wearing florals to represent an actual garden, or wear items that signify the passing of time, like clocks.

It coincides with the opening of the Costume Institute’s annual exhibit, titled “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion”, which will be centred around 50 historically significant pieces of fashion - some too fragile ever to be worn again. Nearly 250 items were drawn from the Costume Institute’s permanent collection, featuring designs from Elsa Schiaparelli, Yves Saint Laurent, Christian Dior, and Givenchy to span 400 years of fashion history.

( Instagram / Gigi Hadid )

The exhibition will be focused on three main zones: land, sea, and sky. Each “zone” will symbolise the natural materials used within it to create garments. By emphasising the natural world and how its been used in fashion throughout time, sustainability will remain a key focus throughout the exhibit.

Along with Hadid, celebrities confirmed to be in attendance at this year’s Met Gala are its co-chairs: Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lopez, and Zendaya.

Fashion lovers can tune in to the Met Gala 2024 red carpet live stream at 6pm ET on Vogue’s website and YouTube account. Follow for live updates from the Met Gala here.