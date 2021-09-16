Popular high-street brand Ghost has just launched its debut activewear range.

Go By Ghost is an athleisure-oriented collection that blends activewear with everyday wear, meaning that its garments are designed for exercising or chilling out in.

The 17-piece collection uses dyed organic cotton and soft-feel breathable fabrics. It features ultra high-waisted leggings, slouchy joggings bottoms, loose jumpers, tank tops and sports bras.

The colour palette used in the designs is muted but mixed, with items available in mint green, dark orange, pale blue, khaki, black, dusted mauve and dark brown.

Prices range between £29 for a T-shirt and £89 for a hoodie.

The British brand was founded by designer Tanya Sarne in 1984. It is now favoured by high-profile people such as the Duchess of Cambridge, Carrie Symonds and Holly Willoughby.

Ghost is the latest label to turn its attention to the rise in the athleisure fashion trend.

Just last month, LA-based label Reformation launched its second activewear collection Rev Active.

Boden also launched its second athleisure collection in January, following the success of its first range released in August 2020.

Earlier this year, True Fit’s Fashion Genome (via Direct Commerce), which analyses data from 17,000 brands and 180 million True Fit users, reported that sales of women’s athleisure bottoms were five times higher in December 2020 than they were in April 2020 in the UK alone.

Half of UK consumers purchased home workout products during the pandemic and 75 per cent intend to continue working out at home post-pandemic, according to research from GlobalData published in April.

Go By Ghost is available to buy online and in store now.