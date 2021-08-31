Reformation is the sustainable fashion brand that everyone wants a piece of right now, counting Adele, Emily Ratajkowsi, Kendall Jenner and Taylor Swift among its many celebrity fans.

In fact, Swift wore the yellow Joyce dress in her debut TikTok video that went viral on Monday.

The Los Angeles-born label has just launched its first-ever print activewear collection (the brand’s first activewear line launched earlier this year), Ref Active, which is now available to shop on Thereformation.com.

The 11 piece collection includes a jumpsuit, pair of leggings, dress, sports bras, bodysuit and pair of bike shorts. It uses two popular Reformations signature prints, Porcelain and Cheetah, along with plain colours such as Limon and Pine.

Two eco-friendly recycled fabrications are used in the range: Eco Move is a sleek performance fabric with a slight sheen for mid to high-impact activities; Eco Stretch is a velvety performance fabric that’s soft and stretchy for low-impact activities.

Reformation has launched its new Ref Active range. (Reformation)

In keeping with the brand’s eco-friendly philosophy, Ref Active is made from Repreve, which uses 100 per cent post-consumer recycled plastic bottles and is GRS & Oeko-Tex Certified. It is also 100 per cent traceable from plastic to polyester each step of the way.

Prices range from £50 to £120 and come in sizes XS to XXXL. New pieces and colours will be added to the collection each month.

Reformation was founded in 2009 by former model Yael Aflalo and became a direct-to-consumer business in 2012.

Aflalo stepped down as CEO in 2020 after employee accusations of racism and workplace discrimination. She responded to the claims in a statement on social media, saying that she had “failed” the Black community and she was “sorry".

A third-party investigation, ordered by an independent committee of the board, later found Aflalo’s behaviour and workplace culture at Reformation to be “not racist”, but reported that there were wider issues of a "cliquish" culture where someone might feel “less included or valued”.

Brand president Hali Borenstein has replaced Aflalo’, and says she hopes to help secure Reformation’s place as “leaders in sustainability.”

The brand now has over 1.6 million global followers on Instagram and is available to buy online and in Selfridges in the UK.