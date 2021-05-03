Bling rings: 5 statement pieces to accessorise spring outfits

Let’s be honest, as much as we all want to get excited about spring/summer fashion, it’s simply not possible to start wearing frilly little dresses and sassy little sandals right now, at least not without risking hypothermia anyway.

Especially, that is, when it comes to outdoor dining. For most beer garden and ‘sun’ terrace visits, you’re going to need several layers, a very warm coat and possibly a blanket too. Sigh.

The weather may not want to cooperate without our seasonal style desires quite yet, but you know what’s not affected by the elements? Jewellery.

More specifically, rings. You may be bundled up in knitwear and a beanie hat, but there’s no reason why you can’t adorn your fingers and add a bit of bling to your al fresco outfit.

In fact, there’s no better way to accessorise a glass of something lovely, and make your celebratory lockdown-easing Instagram posts really pop.

This season, we’re loving big, bright gemstones or costume jewels set on chunky gold bands.

A bold alternative to the stacking jewellery trend, these striking designs can really hold their own, and they’re a easy way to add colour to an otherwise neutral outfit.

Here are five stunning statement rings, perfect for zhuzhing up your spring ensembles…

Nadia Minkoff Nova Crystal Ring Gold With Blue Shimmer

1. Nadia Minkoff Nova Crystal Ring in Gold With Blue Shimmer, £32, Wolf & Badger

Yaa Yaa London Ultra Mega Fuchsia Gemstone Gold Statement Ring

2. Yaa Yaa London Ultra Mega Fuchsia Gemstone Gold Statement Ring, £52

Oliver Bonas Linara Stone Inlay & Gold Plated Signet Ring

3. Oliver Bonas Linara Stone Inlay & Gold Plated Signet Ring, £26 (was £45)

Seol and Gold 18ct Yellow Gold Plate Turquoise Domed Ring

4. Seol and Gold 18ct Yellow Gold Plate Turquoise Domed Ring, £49.95

Thomas Sabo Sterling Silver Colourful Stones Ring

5. Thomas Sabo Sterling Silver Colourful Stones Ring, from £119