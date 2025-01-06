Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Golden Globes was full of stars...and fashion fopauxs.

While the night saw big wins for TV series Shogun and movie Emilia Pérez, some stars were not as successful when it came to their red-carpet looks. Bright blues, recycled dresses and all-white were some of the looks that didn’t quite land as stars walked across the red carpet at the 2025 Golden Globes in Los Angeles on Sunday evening.

“I’m sorry Elle Fanning but this dress is NOT it,” one social media fan wrote about the The Girl from Plainville star.

Fanning wasn’t the only celebrity who saw a jeers for their wardrobe choices. These are the most daring looks from the 2025 Golden Globes:

Dwayne Johnson

open image in gallery Dwayne Johnson in a lilac suit outside the 2025 Golden Globes. The wrestler was one of the outfits that missed the mark at the award ceremony ( Getty Images )

While the 52-year-old’s playful attire complimented his kid-friendly role as the voice of “Maui” in Moana, Dwayne Johnson’s lilac outfit didn’t seem to fit the unspoken gold aesthetic at the 82nd annual awards ceremony.

The wrestler-turned-actor known as ‘The Rock’ looked to be dressed ready for a spring garden party rather than a glamorous Hollywood affair.

Jennifer Coolidge

open image in gallery Jennifer Coolidge dons an all-black gown with a white belt at the Golden Globes ( Getty Images )

Jennifer Coolidge’s kind-hearted, hilarious personality was unfortunately masked by her all-black gown at the Golden Globes. Rather than stepping out in a colorful, or even sparkly, dress, the performer was covered in a dark garment that didn’t epitomize her bubbly personality.

Elle Fanning

open image in gallery Elle Fanning wears a Blamain gown to the Golden Globes that didn’t land with online critics ( Getty Images )

Elle Fanning missed the mark on the 2025 Golden Globes red carpet in a billowing dress embellished with a cheetah-print neckline designed to resemble a 1953 haute couture design by Pierre Balmain.

The ornate gown presented a confusing contrast between its fancy ballgown bottom and the pointed V-cut animal print top blended together through a thin belt — an additive that felt a bit like overkill.

Kathryn Hahn

open image in gallery Kathryn Hahn wears a two-tone belted dress to the Golden Globes ( Getty Images )

Kathryn Hahn arrived outside the 2025 Golden Globes in a two-tone gown that was not well-liked online. The 51-year-old actor’s ensemble was made up of a black, off-the-shoulder long-sleeve belted on top of a yellow skirt.

X users weren’t too pleased with the “witchy” outfit, as many agreed it was one of their least favorites from the night.

“Kathryn Hahn STUNS in ugliest dress known to man,” one harsh critic wrote, while another shared an image of Hahn next to the caption: “My worst dressed. Some of these pain me.”

Andrew Scott

open image in gallery Andrew Scott wears a blue suit at the 2025 Golden Globes ( Getty Images )

The 48-year-old Irish actor took too much of a risk and wore a bright blue Vivienne Westwood suit with a matching tie that looked like it was peeled from the walls of a baby’s nursery. One amused fan online poked fun at the ensemble.

“So he found his father’s suit from a Wedding in 1973,” user @HorseOneThms wrote on X.

Cate Blanchett

open image in gallery Cate Blanchett dons a yellow-gold dress at the Golden Globes, that some noted she previously wore at another red carpet event ( Getty Images )

The 55-year-old actor arrived on the red carpet in a recycled yellow-gold, floor-length dress with crystals decorating the tops of her shoulders like a coat of armor.

Blanchett’s dress stood out because it was the exact Louis Vuitton gown she donned at the Cannes Film Festival in 2024.