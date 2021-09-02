Celebrities came out in full force for the GQ Men of the Year Awards at the Tate Modern in London.

The night had it all: surprise appearances from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Anthony Hopkins being honoured with the legend prize and Ed Sheeran named solo artist of the year.

Fully in-person events still feel like something of a novelty, and stars went all-in on glamour and sex appeal for their red carpet fashion:

The monochromes

(Jonathan Brady/PA)

Jourdan Dunn kept things simple but elegant in a classic black slip dress, meaning the real star of the show could shine: her mega-long ponytail.

(Jonathan Brady/PA)

Maisie Williams was nearly unrecognisable with her slicked back, platinum blonde hair and bleached eyebrows. The fashion chameleon also chose a simple black dress, amped up with delicate gold detailing on the skirt.

(Jonathan Brady/PA)

Maya Jama’s look was all about dark, Gothic glamour. Wearing a Julien Macdonald creation, the dress had cut-outs, fringing and a whole lot of sparkle.

(Jonathan Brady/PA)

Husband and wife Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre Elba were on hosting duties for the night, with him wearing a classic black Boss suit and her donning a sleek leopard print Alex Perry gown with matching gloves.

(Jonathan Brady/PA)

Fresh off Love Island duties, Laura Whitmore swapped her summer dresses for something a bit more sophisticated: an asymmetric black jumpsuit by Safiyaa – a luxury brand favoured by the Duchess of Sussex.

The metallics

(Jonathan Brady/PA)

Noughties styles are everywhere at the moment, and Cush Jumbo brought back another controversial favourite: a dress over trousers. Her version was admittedly a whole lot classier than what we wore in the 2000s, with a silver strapless dress over slim-fitting black pants.

(Jonathan Brady/PA)

Pixie Lott went all-in on glamour for the night, wearing a gold Versace minidress.

The pops of colour

(Jonathan Brady/PA)

Ed Sheeran wore a multicoloured Versace jacket, but it didn’t actually come out of his own wardrobe. Close friend Elton John lent him the statement piece, apparently after telling Sheeran he had “dressed terribly for the last 10 years”.

(Jonathan Brady/PA)

Vivienne Westwood can always be relied on for a major red carpet moment, and that’s exactly who Winnie Harlow called upon for the GQ Awards. Wearing an orange and gold dress in Westwood’s signature corset style, the vibe feels reminiscent of saloon barmaids in Western movies.

(Jonathan Brady/PA)

Alexa Chung gave a masterclass in mixing textures, wearing a blue satin bralette with a purple sequinned skirt – all topped off with a feather boa, just to add a bit more drama to the look.

(Jonathan Brady/PA)

On the other end of the spectrum was Arlo Parks, who was all about one colour in her outfit: red, even down to her hair.

(Scott Garfitt/AP)

While you can’t go wrong with a classic black tuxedo, Bridgerton’s Regé-Jean Page mixed things up a bit by wearing his dapper three-piece suit in an unusual forest green colour with swirling patterns.