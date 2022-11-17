Jump to content

The best looks from the GQ Men of the Year red carpet

From Paul Mescal to Stormzy and Louis Theroux

Laura Hampson
Thursday 17 November 2022 10:34
Comments
(Getty)

Paul Mescal, Stormzy, Louis Theroux and Andrew Garfield were among the famous faces at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year (MOTY) event this week.

Held at the Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park in London on Wednesday (16 November), this year’s event replaced the traditional awards format instead with toasts to British GQ’s lead covers and other honourees.

During a candlelit dinner by Heston Blumenthal, toasts were raised by rapper Aitch and Little Simz, as well as actors Will Poulter and Mescal, and broadcaster Alex Scott.

Guests then moved over to The Pavilion for an exclusive House of MOTY party with curated DJ sets by Stormzy and a live performance from US rapper Jack Harlow.

See the best looks from this year’s GQ Men of the Year below.

Paul Mescal

(Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Walking the red carpet alongside Aftersun director Charlotte Wells, Paul Mescal, 26, looked dapper in a blue suit with a pale blue shirt and open collar. Mescal was recently rumoured to be engaged to girlfriend of two years, Phoebe Bridgers.

Stormzy

(Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Rapper Stormzy, 29, performed a set at the event, where he wore a smart navy suit with a white shirt and matching blue tie.

Daisy Edgar-Jones

(Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Where the Crawdads Sing actor Daisy Edgar-Jones, 24, stunned in a shimmering midi dress from Gucci RE23. She paired the look with Jessie Thomas jewellery.

Louis Theroux

(Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Journalist and national treasure Louis Theroux, 52, kepy things simple with a black tuxedo, white shirt and black bow tie.

Andrew Garfield

(Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Actor Andrew Garfield, 39, who recently opened up about the pressure he felt to have children by the age of 40, looked dapper in a black Ralph Lauren suit with a black spotted tie.

Phoebe Dynevor

(Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor, 27, wore a black Victoria Beckham SS23 RTW two piece for the occasion. She kept her hair and makeup simple with a slicked back ponytail and winged black eyeliner.

Anthony Welsh

(Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Actor Anthony Welsh, 39, who is set to star in upcoming TV series The Flatshare alongside Downton Abbey’s Jessica Brown Findlay, looked handsome in his beige jacket and trousers and patterned top underneath.

Tom Daley

(Getty Images)

Tom Daley attended the event with his husband, Dustin Lance Black. The Olympian, 28, wore a long black coat, and a black turtleneck with a pearl necklace and a black handbag.

Suki Waterhouse

(Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Singer Suki Waterhouse, 30, kept things simple with a micro white crop top and matching whie trousers and an oversized blazer.

Leomie Anderson

(Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Model Leomie Anderson, 29, looked stunning in a black mini dress with a deep V neckline. She wore her hair slicked back and accessories with collarbone-skimming earrings.

Sydney Sweeney

(Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Euphoria actor Sydney Sweeney, wore a LaQuan Smith SS23 RTW dress for the occasion. It consisted of a metal-look bustier complete with a one sleeve turtleneck and a fishtail skirt.

Will Poulter

(Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Actor Will Poulter, 29, went for the no tie look with his black suit jacket and trousers paired with s buttoned up white shirt.

Anna Wintour

(Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

US Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, 73, stuck to her signature bob and sunglasses look, which she paired with a striped dress and a long black coat.

Candice Swanepoel

(Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Model Candice Swanepoel, 34, suited up for the occasion wearing a black pinstripe suit and a white shirt with an open collar.

Emma D'Arcy

(Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

House of the Dragon star, Emma D'Arcy, 30, who made searches for Negroni Sbagliato’s spike last month thanks to a viral TikTok, kept the focus on their fuschia pink locks by wearing a leather jacket with leather trousers.

Additional reporting by PA

