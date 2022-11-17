The best looks from the GQ Men of the Year red carpet
From Paul Mescal to Stormzy and Louis Theroux
Paul Mescal, Stormzy, Louis Theroux and Andrew Garfield were among the famous faces at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year (MOTY) event this week.
Held at the Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park in London on Wednesday (16 November), this year’s event replaced the traditional awards format instead with toasts to British GQ’s lead covers and other honourees.
During a candlelit dinner by Heston Blumenthal, toasts were raised by rapper Aitch and Little Simz, as well as actors Will Poulter and Mescal, and broadcaster Alex Scott.
Guests then moved over to The Pavilion for an exclusive House of MOTY party with curated DJ sets by Stormzy and a live performance from US rapper Jack Harlow.
See the best looks from this year’s GQ Men of the Year below.
Paul Mescal
Walking the red carpet alongside Aftersun director Charlotte Wells, Paul Mescal, 26, looked dapper in a blue suit with a pale blue shirt and open collar. Mescal was recently rumoured to be engaged to girlfriend of two years, Phoebe Bridgers.
Stormzy
Rapper Stormzy, 29, performed a set at the event, where he wore a smart navy suit with a white shirt and matching blue tie.
Daisy Edgar-Jones
Where the Crawdads Sing actor Daisy Edgar-Jones, 24, stunned in a shimmering midi dress from Gucci RE23. She paired the look with Jessie Thomas jewellery.
Louis Theroux
Journalist and national treasure Louis Theroux, 52, kepy things simple with a black tuxedo, white shirt and black bow tie.
Andrew Garfield
Actor Andrew Garfield, 39, who recently opened up about the pressure he felt to have children by the age of 40, looked dapper in a black Ralph Lauren suit with a black spotted tie.
Phoebe Dynevor
Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor, 27, wore a black Victoria Beckham SS23 RTW two piece for the occasion. She kept her hair and makeup simple with a slicked back ponytail and winged black eyeliner.
Anthony Welsh
Actor Anthony Welsh, 39, who is set to star in upcoming TV series The Flatshare alongside Downton Abbey’s Jessica Brown Findlay, looked handsome in his beige jacket and trousers and patterned top underneath.
Tom Daley
Tom Daley attended the event with his husband, Dustin Lance Black. The Olympian, 28, wore a long black coat, and a black turtleneck with a pearl necklace and a black handbag.
Suki Waterhouse
Singer Suki Waterhouse, 30, kept things simple with a micro white crop top and matching whie trousers and an oversized blazer.
Leomie Anderson
Model Leomie Anderson, 29, looked stunning in a black mini dress with a deep V neckline. She wore her hair slicked back and accessories with collarbone-skimming earrings.
Sydney Sweeney
Euphoria actor Sydney Sweeney, wore a LaQuan Smith SS23 RTW dress for the occasion. It consisted of a metal-look bustier complete with a one sleeve turtleneck and a fishtail skirt.
Will Poulter
Actor Will Poulter, 29, went for the no tie look with his black suit jacket and trousers paired with s buttoned up white shirt.
Anna Wintour
US Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, 73, stuck to her signature bob and sunglasses look, which she paired with a striped dress and a long black coat.
Candice Swanepoel
Model Candice Swanepoel, 34, suited up for the occasion wearing a black pinstripe suit and a white shirt with an open collar.
Emma D'Arcy
House of the Dragon star, Emma D'Arcy, 30, who made searches for Negroni Sbagliato’s spike last month thanks to a viral TikTok, kept the focus on their fuschia pink locks by wearing a leather jacket with leather trousers.
Additional reporting by PA
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies