This year’s most unlikely fashion partnering is back for a second collection.

After a sell-out first collection, which dropped earlier this year, Greggs and Primark have teamed up once more for a new 21-piece line.

The new collection will include bodysuits, bike shorts, bumbags, and it will also bring back its fan favourite bucket hat.

While the collection won’t launch until Friday (5 August), eager fans will have the chance to shop the collection at a Greggs and Primark “Snackfest” bus beforehand, which will travel to five cities in the week leading up to the launch.

(Greggs X Primark)

These cities include: Brighton (Jubilee Square, 27 July); Manchester (Cathedral Gardens (29 July); Liverpool (Liverpool One Paradise Place, 31 July); Glasgow (Argyle Street, 2 August); and Newcastle (Northumberland Street, 4 August).

The bus will be open from 11am to 5pm on these days, and there will be a limit of two items per customer.

The new collection will be festival themed, with basketball jerseys, varsity jackets and new footwear available to buy too.

The first collection was announced in February this year, and included tracksuits, sliders, underwear, and T-shirts emblazoned with Greggs’ iconic sausage roll.

(Greggs X Primark)

Hannah Squirrell, customer director at Greggs, said: “The reaction to our first official Greggs clothing collection was incredible and sold out even faster than we anticipated. We’re excited to team up with Primark once again to deliver more fun and unique pieces that Greggs fans will wear with pride across the summer and beyond”.

Jermaine Lapwood, head of innovation and future trends at Primark said: “As part of this drop, for the first time in Primark history we are taking the collection on the road and fans will be able to get early access to our own ‘SNACKFEST’ tour bus which will pop up across the UK. Keep a look out for some top secret special guest performances and fun competitions.”