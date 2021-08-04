Gwen Stefani seen wearing shoes with Blake Shelton’s face on them

Gwen Stefani has been known to wear her heart on her sleeve when it comes to her love for her husband, Blake Shelton, but it appears the singer has stepped it up a notch by wearing shoes with his face printed on them.

The 51-year-old pop star was photographed in Los Angeles over the weekend wearing customised Vans slip-on trainers with a black-and-white photo of Shelton printed on top of both shoes.

The footwear featured a dark trim and Vans’ signature checkerboard print wrapped around the sides and back.

Stefani styled her Shelton shoes with sweatpants, a denim jacket and a long-sleeve shirt tied around her waist, as well as her signature gold necklaces.

The influence of her relationship on Stefani’s sartorial choices became apparent last year, when she walked the 2020 Grammys red carpet wearing a Dolce & Gabbana dress adorned with white shells.

She told E! News presenter Ryan Seacrest her outfit had been inspired by a pun and joked: “Shell-ton, do you get it?

“Basically Blake has been gathering shells for the last four years since we met… [the designers] did use some of the shells that Blake collected for me over the years.”

Stefani also wore a necklace with her husband’s last name on it in April when she recreated her iconic outfit from No Doubt’s “Don’t Speak” music video to celebrate the song’s 25th anniversary.

The couple, who started dating in 2015, tied the knot on 3 July in Oklahoma after becoming engaged in October 2020.

Stefani wore a custom-made Vera Wang wedding dress and veil that had her and Shelton’s first named embroidered on it, as well as the names of her three sons, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo Rossdale.