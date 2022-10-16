20 of the most inspired celebrity couple Halloween costumes

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It’s a pure delight when celebrities pull out all the stops to bring us the most elaborate and outrageous Halloween costumes. Spooky season is the perfect time of the year for them to stretch their creative wings and transform themselves into someone (or something) else for a time.

But when it comes to celebrity couples, we have high expectations, especially for those who are known for loving all things Halloween. And boy, some of them do not disappoint. From punny pairings to classic couples, our favourite Halloween couple looks are always thoughtful, considered, and, most importantly, epic.

While some celebrities have got their costume choices spectacularly wrong in the past, as shown here, there are others who have pulled it off with flair. Here, we’ve ranked the best celebrity couple Halloween costumes of all time.

20. Beyoncé and Jay-Z

A power couple dressed as another power couple? Power move. In 2016, Beyoncé and Jay-Z dressed as iconic Barbie and Ken dolls complete with life-sized packaging boxes to pose in. However, they lose points for not making it a family affair and dressing Blue Ivy up as one of the younger Barbies. At least she wore a leather jacket with “Barbie” emblazoned on the back to keep it in theme.

19. Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson

(Instagram/Miley Cyrus)

When they were still dating in 2019, Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson went full punk for Halloween by dressing as Billy Idol and his long-time girlfriend Perri Lister. Cyrus turned up the heat in a corset and thigh-high fishnet stockings, while Simpson was fully clad in black leather and studs. Rock on.

18. Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams

(Getty Images)

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are big-time fans of Halloween and have previously come out with some seriously good fancy dress, like Eleven and Dustin from Stranger Things in 2017 or David Bowie and Freddie Mercury in 2019. But their 2018 couple’s costume pun Taco Belle has a special place in our hearts.

17. Brian Keys and Hunter McGrady

(Getty Images for Heidi Klum)

Plus-size model Hunter McGrady and husband Brian Keys’ take on Prince Eric and Ariel from The Little Mermaid is super cute. No Ariel costume would be complete without a dinglehopper, which McGrady gamely raked through her red wig while her handsome prince stood by her side.

16. Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson

At the height of Game of Thrones fever in 2017, Khloe Kardashian and then-partner Tristan Thompson turned heads as Daenerys Tagaryen and Khal Drogo. Their highly elaborate costumes involved leather, fur, metallic “armour”, and fake tattoos. Thompson even sported fake facial hair to bring Khal Drogo to life. Sadly, modern-day Thompson is far from the “sun and stars” to Kardashian after his paternity scandal. Yikes.

15. Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake

(Getty/Casamigos)

NSYNC-era Justin Timberlake was the most iconic (not least because he was hanging on Britney Spears’s arm), and Jessica Biel knows this. So in 2019, the 40-year-old star dressed up like her husband, curly ramen hair and all, and took centre stage while Timberlake dressed like a giant microphone to let his wife live her boyband dreams. Some dreams do come true.

14. Steve Aoki and Nicole Zimmerman

(Getty Images for Casamigos)

The most Halloween-y of Halloween couples, Jack Skellington and Sally from The Nightmare Before Christmas, got the pop star treatment in 2019 when Steve Aoki and Nicole Zimmerman chose them for their Halloween look. While Aoki stayed true to Skellington’s signature stripes, Zimmerman glammed up Sally’s look with a satin red jumpsuit and a silver-fringed jacket. We’ll allow it.

13. Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner absolutely killed it as the most romantic of spooky couples, Gomez and Morticia Addams. Perfection; no notes.

12. Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin

(Getty Images for SVEDKA)

We love it when celebrities turn to non-Western pop culture for inspiration. Dylan Sprouse and girlfriend Barbara Palvin have dressed up as anime characters for Halloween at least twice now, but their take on Ashitaka and San from Studio Ghibli’s Princess Mononoke in 2019 takes the cake.

11. Josh Duhamel and Fergie

(Getty Images)

The late Karl Lagerfeld’s love for his Birman cat Choupette ran so deep that he once said he wished he could marry her. He told CNN: “There is no marriage, yet, for human beings and animals… I never thought that I would fall in love like this with a cat.” Looks like Josh Duhamel and Fergie decided to make his wish come true in 2015.

10. Emily Ratajkowski and Jeff Magid

(Getty)

We’re not sure how much yellow body paint Emily Ratajkowski and her then-boyfriend Jeff Magid used to transform into Marge and Homer Simpson from The Simpsons in 2015. Twenty tubes? Fifty? Only the couple and their makeup artists will ever know.

9. Antoni Porowski and Kevin Harrington

(Getty Images for Heidi Klum)

Who said VHS was dead? Well, it is at least declared undead thanks to Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski and his boyfriend Kevin Harrington, who dressed up as zombie Blockbuster employees covered in cobwebs and bits of popcorn in 2019.

8. Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld

(Getty Images for Good+ Foundatio)

The Big Bad Wolf revealed himself to be Jerry Seinfeld in 2018 when he and his wife Jessica dressed as characters from childhood fairytale favourite, the Little Red Riding Hood. The pair brought the cautionary tale to life for a good cause in 2018, when they hosted the GOOD+ Foundation’s third annual Halloween Bash.

7. Christian Siriano and Brad Walsh

(Getty)

Talk about surrealism meets realism. Designer Christian Siriano and his former husband Brad Walsh brought Picasso’s paintings to life in 2015 when they attended Heidi Klum’s annual Halloween party as real-life renditions of the artist’s cubist characters.

6. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

(Startraks/Shutterstock)

“Are you telling me these aren’t Hilary and Bill Clinton?” we hear you say. Yes, that’s correct – it’s actually Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, who used facial prosthetics to transform themselves into the former US president and Democractic presidential candidate. This costume gets our vote for one of Perry’s best ever.

5. Winnie Harlow and Kyle Kuzma

Bride of Frankenstein, but make it fashion, as Tyra Banks would say. Winnie Harlow certainly fulfilled the brief when she and former boyfriend Kyle Kuzma took on Frankenstein’s Monster and the Bride of Frankenstein in 2020.

4. Jenna Fischer and Lee Kirk

It turns out that The Office star Jenna Fischer and her husband Lee Kirk are bigger fans of The Great British Bake Off than anyone else. In 2019, the couple dressed up as judges Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood. While the latter is still a judge on the show, Mary Berry was replaced by Prue Leith in 2016. Time for some judging of our own – while Fischer nails Berry’s national treasure look, we think Kirk hasn’t quite got the steely blue-eyed stare Hollywood is known for. Better luck next time.

3. The Weeknd and Bella Hadid

(Getty Images for SVEDKA Vodka)

Legend has it that if you call out, “Beetlejuice!” three times, The Weeknd will appear.

2. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

In memory of the late Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh, we just had to include Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s 2018 Halloween costumes. They dressed as the royal couple, with Legend’s red costume adorned with “medals” and Teigen matching the colour of her hat to her coat, just like the late monarch was known for doing. It’s what she would’ve wanted.

1. Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz

(Getty Images for Heidi Klum)

Heidi Klum is the undisputed queen of Halloween, and this costume was her ultimate best. At the 20th anniversary of her legendary Halloween parties, Klum set the bar in outer space when she slithered out of a “biohazard” truck with bloodied glass windows with her husband Tom Kaulitz, who dressed as a zombie astronaut. Presumably, her outfit was so good that it killed him. Heidi remains undefeated.