These are the sunglasses to be seen in (when summer finally arrives)

Yes, we know, spring has been pretty much a total washout and there hasn’t been much call for sunglasses thus far.

We hope this means – based on absolutely no evidence whatsoever – that we’re in for a gloriously long summer, with months of blindingly bright sunshine on the way.

Sunnies will, therefore, be essential. So what’s hot in the eyewear department this season? Here are the major trends you need to know about…

Aviators

The Seventies is a massive influence in fashion and beauty at the moment, from shaggy haircuts and suede handbags to flared jeans.

That means a pair of aviators is the ideal accessory, either classic metal frames or chunky styles, as seen on Ewan McGregor playing fashion designer Halston in the new hit series on Netflix.

Dune Ontop Gold Aviator Sunglasses

Dune Ontop Gold Aviator Sunglasses, £30

Carrera 173/S Sunglasses

Carrera 173/S Sunglasses, £84 (were £105), Fashion Eyewear

Crew Clothing Men's Blue Aviator Sunglasses

Crew Clothing Men’s Blue Aviator Sunglasses, £45

Cat Eye

For the ultimate in eyewear glamour, complete your summer look with a pair of cat eye sunglasses.

As seen on the spring/summer catwalks, this season’s feline frames are slim and sophisticated, or big and bold.

Gigi Studios Walker Tortoise Sunglasses, £182

Dune Galissas Black Cat Eye Sunglasses

Dune Galissas Black Cat Eye Sunglasses, £40

Angular

Looking to make a statement with your shades? There’s nothing subtle about these super-sized sunnies.

A refreshing change after the dominance of the micro sunglasses trend, you can now once again hide your tired eyes behind huge angular frames and call it fashion.

Oliver Bonas Japan Blue Ombre Acetate Square Sunglasses; Paradise Print & Embroidery Pink Cotton T-Shirt

Oliver Bonas Japan Blue Ombre Acetate Square Sunglasses, £49.50; Paradise Print & Embroidery Pink Cotton T-Shirt, £25

River Island Black Oversized Square Sunglasses

River Island Black Oversized Square Sunglasses, £16

Accessorize Hope Hexagon Sunglasses

Accessorize Hope Hexagon Sunglasses, £10.50 (were £15)

Round

Another retro trend that’s blown up – literally – on the catwalks, round sunglasses are of the oversized variety this season.

Pretty pastel hues and see-through frames give a delightfully summery vibe to this look.

Izipizi #G Sun Stone Sunglasses; #G Sun Stone Junior Sunglasses

Izipizi #G Sun Stone Sunglasses, £40; #G Sun Stone Junior Sunglasses, £30

Stella McCartney SC40002I Shiny Crystal Pink Sunglasses

Stella McCartney SC40002I Shiny Crystal Pink Sunglasses, £180, Fashion Eyewear