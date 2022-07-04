It seems Harper Beckham is the Spice Girls’ harshest critic when it comes to their style.

The 10-year-old daughter of Victoria and David Beckham reprimanded her mother for wearing “unacceptable” skirts that were “too short” when she was still a member of the Spice Girls.

Victoria, 48, recalled how “disgusted” Harper was at the short length of the skirts the Spice Girls used to perform in.

Speaking to Vogue Australia for its July edition, Victoria said that her daughter is “not one of these kids who are going out with a full face of make-up and a crop top”.

“She actually said to me recently, ‘Mummy, I’ve seen some pictures of you when you were in the Spice Girls and your skirts were just unacceptable. They were just too short’.”

The fashion designer said Harper’s view was backed up by David, who said: “Absolutely, Harper! They really, really were.”

“And she was actually quite disgusted at how short my skirts were,” the mother of three continued. “I said, ‘Are you never going to wear skirts like that?’ She said, ‘Absolutely not’. We’ll see.”

The Spice Girls perform 12 April during a dress rehersal for the television show “Saturday Night Live” in New York in 1997 (AFP via Getty Images)

Turning serious, Victoria admitted she is worried about how “cruel” social media can be when Harper gets old enough to use it.

Although the 10-year-old does not have any social media accounts currently, Victoria said: “Seeing how cruel people can be, yes it really does [concern me].

“She’s at that age where her body is going to start changing, but it’s about making sure that we communicate a lot as a family and she surrounds herself with nice friends.

“But it is quite terrifying, I can’t lie.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Victoria criticised Chris Evans for weighing her on TV shortly after the birth of her first child in 1999.

During an appearance on Evans’ Channel 4 series at the time, TFI Friday, Victoria was asked if her weight was “back to normal” after giving birth and told to step on a set of scales so the host could check it himself.

Recalling the incident, Victoria said she “lost a lot of weight” following her pregnancies, but “it doesn’t mean you have an eating disorder”.

“And [Evans] made me stand on the scales to be weighed. Can you imagine doing that nowadays?”

The Independent contacted a representative for Chris Evans for comment.