<p>Victoria Beckham sits with daughter Harper Beckham and husband David Beckham at a game between Inter Miami FC and the Los Angeles Galaxy on 18 April 2021</p>

Victoria Beckham sits with daughter Harper Beckham and husband David Beckham at a game between Inter Miami FC and the Los Angeles Galaxy on 18 April 2021

(Getty Images)

Harper Beckham thinks mum Victoria’s miniskirts from Spice Girls days were ‘unacceptable’

David Beckham apparently backed his daughter up

Kate Ng
Monday 04 July 2022 11:59
Comments

It seems Harper Beckham is the Spice Girls’ harshest critic when it comes to their style.

The 10-year-old daughter of Victoria and David Beckham reprimanded her mother for wearing “unacceptable” skirts that were “too short” when she was still a member of the Spice Girls.

Victoria, 48, recalled how “disgusted” Harper was at the short length of the skirts the Spice Girls used to perform in.

Speaking to Vogue Australia for its July edition, Victoria said that her daughter is “not one of these kids who are going out with a full face of make-up and a crop top”.

“She actually said to me recently, ‘Mummy, I’ve seen some pictures of you when you were in the Spice Girls and your skirts were just unacceptable. They were just too short’.”

Recommended

The fashion designer said Harper’s view was backed up by David, who said: “Absolutely, Harper! They really, really were.”

“And she was actually quite disgusted at how short my skirts were,” the mother of three continued. “I said, ‘Are you never going to wear skirts like that?’ She said, ‘Absolutely not’. We’ll see.”

The Spice Girls perform 12 April during a dress rehersal for the television show “Saturday Night Live” in New York in 1997

(AFP via Getty Images)

Turning serious, Victoria admitted she is worried about how “cruel” social media can be when Harper gets old enough to use it.

Although the 10-year-old does not have any social media accounts currently, Victoria said: “Seeing how cruel people can be, yes it really does [concern me].

“She’s at that age where her body is going to start changing, but it’s about making sure that we communicate a lot as a family and she surrounds herself with nice friends.

“But it is quite terrifying, I can’t lie.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Victoria criticised Chris Evans for weighing her on TV shortly after the birth of her first child in 1999.

During an appearance on Evans’ Channel 4 series at the time, TFI Friday, Victoria was asked if her weight was “back to normal” after giving birth and told to step on a set of scales so the host could check it himself.

Recalling the incident, Victoria said she “lost a lot of weight” following her pregnancies, but “it doesn’t mean you have an eating disorder”.

Recommended

“And [Evans] made me stand on the scales to be weighed. Can you imagine doing that nowadays?”

The Independent contacted a representative for Chris Evans for comment.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in