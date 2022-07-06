Victoria Beckham is worried that her and David Beckham’s daughter Harper will be subjected to body shaming when she is old enough to use social media.

The fashion designer revealed that the 10-year-old is not on social media currently, but she is concerned about “how cruel people can be”.

Victoria, 48, said that her priorities are to make sure Harper is surrounded by “nice friends” and has a good relationship with the family.

In a recent interview with Vogue Australia, the former Spice Girl said: “Harper isn’t on social media, so we don’t have to worry about [body shaming] just yet.

“But seeing how cruel people can be, yes it really does [concern me].

“She’s at that age where her body is going to start changing, but it’s about making sure that we communicate a lot as a family and she surrounds herself with nice friends.”

Victoria added: “But it is quite terrifying, I can’t lie.”

Her comments come after a 2021 survey by Girlguiding found that two in five girls (40 per cent) aged 11 to 16 in the UK felt insecure or less confident after seeing certain images online.

Elsewhere in the interview, Victoria revealed that Harper was disapproving of the miniskirts she wore during her time in the Spice Girls.

“She’s not one of these kids who are going out with a full face of makeup and a crop top,” the mother of three said.

“She actually said to me recently, ‘Mummy, I’ve seen some pictures of you when you were in the Spice Girls and your skirts were just unacceptable. They were just too short’.

“Then David piped up and said, ‘Absolutely Harper! They really, really were’. And she was actually quite disgusted at how short my skirts were.”

When asked if she was ever going to wear skirts as short as her mother did, Harper responded: “Absolutely not.”