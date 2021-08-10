Huishan Zhang launches portfolio celebrating Asian-owned businesses to support anti-racism charities

Fashion designer Huishan Zhang has launched a new visual portfolio celebrating Asian-owned businesses and supporting organisations that are working to combat anti-Asian racism in the UK.

It is the second of Zhang’s projects of this kind, having released a portfolio in 2020 to support the charity Women for Women International that featured different women in the public eye discussing the things they’d learned during lockdown, all dressed in his trademark flamboyant designs.

This time around, Zhang has recruited several high-profile working women around the globe, including Thai singer Ploi Horwang, British journalist Tish Weinstock, Candian stylist Leith Clark, and communications entrepreneur Alessia Bossi in Milan.