Jeffree Star shares details of upcoming skincare line

Controversial influencer and makeup artist Jeffree Star has shared details about his upcoming skincare line.

In a new interview with WWD, Star said the line will offer his fans a full skincare routine and reflect his own everyday essentials.

The namesake brand, Jeffree Star Skin, will launch with seven products including a moisturiser and eye cream.

The products have been formulated with popular skincare ingredients including niacinamide and squalene and are free from alcohol and synthetic fragrances.

“I just wanted something where if someone picks up one of the items and tries it, they get an effect,” Star said.

“Like I see something that’s changed or my skin is softer than before. I think people are going to be pleasantly surprised. I don’t think people are going to be doubting that it’s going to work or not because I have a good track record, but you never know.”

Star began developing the line as early as July 2020, when he told his Twitter followers he was having a “huge product development meeting” for the brand.

At the time, he said it would launch in 2021 but a new release date has not yet been announced.

The popular YouTuber, who boasts more than 16 million subscribers on the platform, already owns a makeup brand named Jeffree star Cosmetics which sells a range of colourful eyeshadow palettes, lip products and highlighters.

Commenting on the pivot from makeup to skincare, Star said: “I always want to be very gaudy and dramatic, but [the skincare line] isn’t as dramatic as Jeffree Star Cosmetics. It had to be a subdued version.

“I’ve always loved skin. I’ve been reviewing skincare for years, so it was a natural progression. I think we definitely dominated the crazy color cosmetics industry, so I really wanted to give the customer an experience, but also formulas that worked.”

News of Star’s skincare line has divided social media users, given the influencer’s past controversies involving feuds with other creators and allegations of racism.

In a 2017 YouTube video, he admitted to and apologised for making racist remarks, telling his followers that his comments were “disgusting, vile, nasty and embarassing”.

“I think that racism is a very serious subject — especially in today’s world. I’m embarrassed as a person because that is not what I’ve ever stood for,” he said. “I’m all about self-expression, self-worth, and self-love. I think it’s awful that you guys have to see me in that light.”

“I am so sorry for my words. I am so sorry you ever had to see me like that.”

Then in 2020, he faced fresh criticism for releasing an eyeshadow named “Cremated”, which some said was insensitive amid a pandemic.

“No amount of skincare can cleanse racism,” one person commented on Twitter after learning of the skincare line.

Another said: “I honestly don’t know what’s worse the fact that Jeffree only apologised so he put up this post with little backlash, or the fact that the people are under here supporting this after all that’s happened. I see that people are that gullible, and I was actually a fan of Jeffree’s.”

Others have defended the creator. “You are the ONLY one I would trust with my skincare! Can’t wait for the launch! I am ready for forgiveness and healing and rebuilding.”

“I hate that so many people hate on @JeffreeStar because ‘he hasn’t taken accountability’. He’s apologised for his past. He’s not perfect. He’s human,” another said.

The Independent has contacted Jeffree Star for comment.