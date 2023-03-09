Jenna Ortega addresses wardrobe malfunction on Scream IV red carpet

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jenna Ortega has addressed her recent wardrobe malfunction after she attended the Scream IV premiere with a Sharpie stain on her couture dress.

This week, the Wednesday star walked the red carpet ahead of the premiere of the sixth installment of the slasher franchise, Scream. Ortega arrived at the screening on Monday night wearing black and white couture look from Jean Paul Gaultier. The structured shirt-dress – which featured a white bustier sleeveless top layered underneath a black structured blazer – was designed by Balmain creative director, Olivier Rousteing.

However, the 20-year-old actor managed to get a noticeable blue Sharpie stain on the white tuxedo dress. While it’s unclear where the blue mark came from, it most likely occurred when Ortega was signing autographs for fans outside the New York City premiere.

Ortega then had no choice but to walk the red carpet with the stain, as photos from the event show the Golden Globe nominee attempting to cover it up with her hand.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Ortega shared photos from the Scream IV premiere while using hashtags to address the wardrobe malfunction. “#sharpiestainwhogivesas***,” she wrote. The You star also apologised to Rousteing for getting Sharpie on the couture dress he designed. “#imsosorryolivier @olivier_rousteing” she said.

Fans in her comments section seemed equally as unbothered by the sharpie stain.

“The stain is actually a blue Verified check mark,” wrote one fan.

“sharpie stain is a moment fr,” another said.

Meanwhile, the official Instagram account for the Scream movies aptly commented: “How well does the red carpet hide blood stains?”

Ortega, who will make her Saturday Night Live hosting debut on 11 March, recently opened up about her dating life and explained why she’s not in a relationship right now. In an interview with Elle for the magazine’s “Impact Issue,” Ortega revealed why she’s not dating anyone at the moment.

“Maybe I am too obsessed with my work, but the idea of relationships stresses me out,” she said. “And also being that vulnerable with someone and having to get to know someone that well and having someone see you for all that you are.”

“I hate being googoogaga over a boy,” she added. “I think it’s secretly a pride thing. It’s a problem with a lot of female characters, that a lot of them are guy oriented or what they’re expressing or emoting is based on a guy’s position and a guy’s story.”