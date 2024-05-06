Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Lessons in Lifestyle email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Jennifer Lopez has teased what her 2024 Met Gala look will be.

The 54-year-old actor spoke candidly about being one of the co-chairs of this year’s fashion extravaganza during an appearance onGood Morning America on 6 May, hours before the event. When she was initially asked about her look for the occasion, Lopez wouldn’t share too many details.

“I can’t tell you anything about it, you’ll have to tune it to see,” she said. “It’s exciting, it’s a fun night for sure for fashion.”

However, the singer did acknowledge that her outfit wasn’t easy to move around in. When asked if she’ll be able to walk in her outfit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art tonight, she said: “Barely, ever.”

Lopez then expressed that she didn’t necessarily have an issue with that, quipping: “The Met Gala looks…are not about comfort.”

The co-chairs of this year’s Met Gala: Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lopez and Zendaya ( AP )

Earlier in the interview, the Atlas star described how she’s looking forward to co-hosting the 2024 Met Gala with her fellow co-chairs: Zendaya, Bad Bunny, and actor Chris Hemsworth.

“I was really honoured to be asked to host it,” Lopez said. “Anna was gracious enough to ask me. And we’re going to have a good time. It’s always a nice time there. It’s such an interesting mix of artists and business people. It’s not just music or film, you know, it’s everybody. And you get to have some really interesting interactions.”

Although we don’t yet know what Lopez will be struggling to walk in tonight, the Met Gala always comes with its own dress code. For this year’s event, attendees must follow a dress code loosely labelled, “The Garden of Time”.

In line with the forthcoming exhibit — which is centred around 50 historically significant pieces, some of which are far too fragile ever to be worn again — the dress code takes inspiration from a short story of the same title, written by JG Ballard in 1962.

And therefore Met Gala guests must follow a dress code that resembles fleeting beauty. Of course, attendees can embrace the obvious by wearing florals — or even real life flowers — to represent an actual garden. For this option, Vogue recommended looking at the “Sleeping Beauties” exhibition itself, which has a black evening coat by Charles Frederick Worth from 1889 on display.

The annual fashion event, which takes place on the first Monday in May, will coincide with the opening of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute exhibit, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion”. Inside the exhibit, 250 pieces from the Costume Institute’s permanent collection will be showcased, some dating back to the Elizabethan period.

Last week, Zendaya’s stylist – Law Roach – also opened up about her highly-anticipated look for the 2024 Met Gala. In a new interview with The New York Times published on 2 May, the fashion icon revealed that he didn’t spend that much time preparing the actor’s look for the star-studded occasion.

“I haven’t seen Zendaya’s dress! We’ve been on two press tours — Dune 2 and Challengers — and doing two Vogue covers,” Roach said at the time, referring to Zendaya’s simultaneous cover shoots for American Vogue and British Vogue this month. “The dress isn’t even made. They won’t fit until Saturday,” he added.

Click here to follow along with live updates of the 2024 Met Gala.