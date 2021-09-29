From Kate to Lashana Lynch, fashion at the Bond premiere was suitably glamorous

Red carpets are back with a vengeance, judging by the star-studded premiere of the latest James Bond film, No Time To Die.

Plagued with various delays, anticipation around the 25th 007 film is at an all-time high – and it looks to be worth the wait, as many of the early reviews are overwhelmingly positive.

Celebrities and royals came out in force to celebrate the film’s release at the Royal Albert Hall in London, and they certainly put their glad rags on…

(Chris Jackson/PA)

The Duchess of Cambridge stunned in a gold sequinned gown from Jenny Packham a designer she often relies on for formal occasions. The glittering dress had a cape attached, with Daniel Craig telling Kate: “You look jolly lovely.”

(Joel C Ryan/AP)

Lashana Lynch plays a 00 agent alongside James Bond in the new film, and she walked the red carpet in a sunny yellow strapless dress by Vivienne Westwood with a bird sewn on.

Lynch’s stylist Karla Welch wrote on Instagram: “Representing her ancestors and the birthplace of Bond with the National bird of Jamaica, the hummingbird, on her custom @viviennewestwood gown.”

(Jonathan Brady/PA)

Caped dresses seem to be having a moment: Lea Seydoux also got in on the trend, wearing a white creation studded with jewels from Louis Vutton.

(Jonathan Brady/PA)

Seydoux wasn’t the only celebrity in custom Louis Vuitton – new Bond girl Ana de Armas kept things chic and simple in a black silk dress from the designer with a mega leg slit.

(Ian West/PA)

It made sense for Naomie Harris to wear Michael Kors for the premiere, as the designer has created a capsule collection to celebrate the new film – even including a bag called ‘Moneypenny’, a nod to Harris’ character. She looked elegant in a white Kors dress with on-trend cut-outs and a delicate chain running through her hair.

(Ian West/PA)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge joined the Bond ranks as co-writer for No Time To Die, and she celebrated its release in a disco-inspired sequinned jumpsuit from Azzaro. She wore a stone coloured coat on top – a sensible move, because this is still London in September, after all.

(Joel C Ryan/AP)

Fashion’s newest darling Emma Raducanu made a surprise appearance at the premiere, wearing a Grecian gown by Dior. She wore jewellery by Tiffany, as she’s the new face of the heritage American brand.

(Ian West/PA)

No stranger to the Bond red carpet is Michelle Yeoh, who played Chinese agent Wai Lin in 1997’s Tomorrow Never Dies. Yeoh kept the glamour going in an ice blue Elie Saab dress with plenty of chiffon layers and silver sparkles.

(Joel C Ryan/AP)

Once again, Billie Eilish proves you don’t need to wear a flowing gown to formal events. She sings the No Time To Die theme tune, and walked the red carpet in all-black Gucci.

(Ian West/PA)

While the women of the night had some of the most swoonworthy outfits, Daniel Craig still brought it in the style stakes to walk his final red carpet as James Bond – wearing a berry coloured velvet jacket.