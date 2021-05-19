Sesame Street, Looney Tunes, and some of Moschino’s wildest collaborations

Sometimes the world of high fashion can seem quite stiff upper lipped and, dare we say it, snooty. Among this, there’s one brand who definitely doesn’t take itself too seriously: Moschino

Founded in 1983, the luxury Italian house has long been associated with eccentricity. Since taking over as creative director in 2013, designer Jeremy Scott has been pushing this reputation – particularly with the pop culture references he constantly makes.

The latest in a long line of eyebrow-raising collaborations is with iconic children’s TV show Sesame Street. Moschino has enlisted singer Kacey Musgraves to model the new clothes, wearing hoodies emblazoned with the Cookie Monster, and even popping out of a trash can in homage to Oscar the Grouch.

While Moschino might seem a bit more approachable than most luxury houses, make no mistake: the prices are on a par with everything else you see at fashion week. Just take the latest collab with Sesame Street, where a jersey dress featuring Elmo will set you back £556.

This isn’t the only way Moschino has used its collections to channel a bit of nostalgia and a lot of kitsch…

My Little Pony

So pink saccharine it will make your eyes hurt, in 2017, Moschino collaborated with Eighties toy brand My Little Pony. We’re talking bubblegum tank tops with horses printed on, and handbags made to look like old school lunchboxes.

It’s all part of Scott’s irreverent approach to fashion. “I’m just trying to raise a smile. Clothes aren’t meant to be worshipped at a church altar. I have a different approach to most designers,” he told Harper’s Bazaar in 2017.

McDonald’s

One of Moschino’s most popular collections was inspired by McDonald’s. It drew heavily on the fast food chain’s red and yellow colour scheme, featuring the instantly recognisable golden arches – combined with Chanel-inspired tweed suits.

Budweiser

In 2019, Moschino released a limited edition capsule collection with beer brand Budweiser. The clothes were very literal – the Budweiser branding was splashed everywhere (with ‘Budweiser’ changed to ‘Moschino’), and bags were made to look like beer cans.

The Sims

In 2019, Moschino teamed up with The Sims. The capsule collection featured some of the brand’s most iconic items – including biker jackets and denim dresses – all pixelated, like they were in a computer game. You could also purchase Moschino clothes through the game to dress up your characters.

Spongebob Squarepants

Who lives in a pineapple under the sea? An extremely fashionable Spongebob Squarepants, if Moschino has anything to do with it.

Looney Tunes

Models at the Moschino fashion show during the 2015 Fall/Winter Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, 26 February 2015

Moschino using the Looney Tunes in its autumn/winter 2015 Milan Fashion Week show wasn’t a huge surprise – what did turn heads was how the characters were presented. Old favourites like Sylvester, Daffy Duck, Bugs Bunny and Porky Pig were given a modern update – wearing big chains around their necks, baseball caps and trainers.