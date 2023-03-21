Jeremy Scott steps down as creative director of Moschino after 10 years

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Jeremy Scott is stepping down as creative director of the Italian luxury house Moschino after 10 years.

The company made the announcement on Monday (20 March).

“Scott has penned a fundamental chapter in the legacy of the brand with his fearless and show-stopping pop-camp style and incisive humor – true to the renowned codes of the House,” the company said in an email statement.

The American designer took over at Moschino in October 2013 with a fall/winter collection that, according to the statement “launched a thousand debates on the role of fashion in the annals of art, consumerism, and social commentary.”

Through the years, Scott has put out collections that focused his pop culture and tongue-in-cheek lens on Barbie, aliens, and Ronald McDonald.

Celebrities such as Katy Perry, Madonna, Rita Ora, and Zendaya wore his creations.

Most recently, Scott dressed a handful of A-listers for the Oscars, including putting Angela Bassett in a standout custom ultraviolet hand-draped gown with a huge bow neckline.

Massimo Ferretti, chair of Moschino parent Aeffe SpA., thanked Scott for "ushering in a distinct and joyful vision that will forever be a part of Moschino history.”

Scott called his years at Moschino “a wonderful celebration of creativity and imagination.”

He said he was proud of his legacy. He thanked Ferretti along with “all my fans around the world who celebrated me, my collections and my vision.”

So far, there’s no word on who will succeed Scott at Moschino, which was founded in Milan in the 1980s.

Additional reporting from agencies