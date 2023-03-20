Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein reveals why he always wears black T-shirts

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein has shared his candid thoughts about his wardrobe and revealed why he often opts to wear a particular clothing item.

The 42-year-old was asked about his style, specifically his choice to always wear a black shirt at Hollywood events, during a recent interview with Popsugar. In response, Goldstein noted that because of his busy career, he’s not at all concerned about what he wears.

“I don’t give a f*** about clothes,” he said. “I don’t give a s***. I’ve got a lot to do, and think about.”

The actor then shared that when he was a child, he first started wearing his now-signature shirt colour and style.

“I once learned, probably when I was around eight-years-old, that I looked OK in a black t-shirt,” he explained. “And I thought, ‘Fine, I’ll just wear a f***ing black t-shirt and we never need to think about this again.’ That’s the truth.”

In a snippet of his interview posted to Popsugar’s TikTok, fans have gone to the comments to praise Goldstein for his casual and usual attire.

“Sir, respectfully, you don’t look ok in a black T-shirt… YOU LOOK FINE AF,” one wrote.

“Simply Genius,” another wrote, while a third added: “I’m down with this strategy. So many other things to focus on.”

Although he’s been photographed in a black T-shirt at various events, he was most recently wore a fitted one for his interview with The New York Times, which was published on 13 March.

In 2021, he also attended the season two premiere of Ted Lasso in an all black outfit. His look included a crew neck shirt, blazer, and matching pants. Last summer, he walked the red carpet premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder in a black shirt and blue blazer.

Although he doesn’t opt for a T-shirt at all Hollywood events, Goldstein does appear to be a big fan of wearing outfits that are black. While attending the Critics Choice Awards in March 2022, he posed in an all-black suit and tie.

In addition, he wore a black button down dress shirt and matching pants at the season three premiere ofTed Lasso earlier this month. He also added some colour to this outfit, as he completed his look with a navy blue jacket.

Elsewhere in his interview with Popsugar, Goldstein poked fun at his and his co-workers’ characters on Ted Lasso, which follows an American football coach, played by Jason Sudeikis, as he struggles to train a British football team. When asked who the best soccer player was in the cast, Goldstein, who plays footballer Roy Kent, reluctantly gave his answer.

“You’ve got [Cristo Fernández], who was a professional. You’ve got Moe Hashim, also a professional. Phil Dunster is very good,” he said. “Gun to head, if you said you can only play one player, I’d go with Moe Hashim, who is just an all-around f***ing great player. He’s a god in the game.”