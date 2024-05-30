Five summer footwear trends to stride out in

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Step into summer in style with some of the biggest trends in footwear.

From tennis-core trainers to chunky platform sandals, this summer’s shoes combine comfort with bold styles.

Here are the shoes that you will see everywhere this season…

1. Mary-Janes

John Lewis Mary Jane Square Toe Ballerina Pumps, £59

The versatile Mary-Janes are making a comeback this summer in different variations – single or double strapped and different heel heights, from flats to high and both matt and patent uppers, says Simon Wilson, director of Deichmann.

The key style can be worn for any occasion – flat Mary-Janes can complete a casual daytime outfit, while a heel can elevate an evening look.

Oliver Bonas Mary Jane Double Buckle Pink Leather Shoes, £65

2. Tennis-core

VEJA Venturi Trainers, £160

Comfort is the style of the season with a revival of tennis shoes for SS24. This chic yet sporty vibe is set to be a key trend, says shoe expert Paul Donnelly from Heavenly Feet.

“The pared-back athletic luxe look celebrates crisp shirts, linen shorts, polos and a perfectly clean pair of white trainers or plimsolls,” he says.

“Make use of lightweight soles and shoes that will complement multiple colour schemes and outfits. For ultimate versatility, a trainer will offer all-day style points, or a comfortable sandal gives ease of wear throughout the day or night.”

3. Metallic look

Metallic panelling is a key trend according to Wilson, who says you can rock it on a casual sneaker as well as heels.

It’s a bold choice that you can opt to include subtlety with metallic panelling along the sides of your trainers, or a statement shoe you can make the focal point of your ensemble.

Monsoon metallic bow platform heels gold, £59.50 (was £85)

4. Wedge sandals

Gaimo Astra Ankle Tie Wedges, £45 (Was £75)

Wedge sandals are a timeless summer shoe that can be paired with holiday looks from day to night.

Raffia wedge sandals are particularly in fashion as the weather heats up, says Wilson, adding: “Some of the biggest trends we’re seeing this summer areraffia and woven materials across a range of styles from espadrilles to heeled sandals.”

River Island Cream Flower Raffia Wedge, £60

5. Bright and bold colours

Bright sandals are particularly on-trend, according to expert Rachel Clinkard, eCommerce Director at Charles Clinkard.

From lime and orange to bright pink, Clinkard says that vibrancy is the way forward for SS24 footwear.

“It’s going to be all about bright colours for summer,” she says.

“A pop of colour in your shoes and accessories pairs perfectly with a simple outfit.”

Dune London Smart Slider Sandals, £95