Johnny Depp makes controversial appearance in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty show

Johnny Depp has made an appearance in Rihanna’s latest Savage X Fenty show.

The fourth instalment of the singer’s lingerie show dropped on streaming service Prime Video on Wednesday morning (9 November).

During the 40-minute show, Depp makes a one-minute appearance about halfway through. In the cameo, the controversial actor is seen dressed in khaki green and walks towards the camera as OutKast’s “So Fresh, So Clean” plays.

Depp won a defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard earlier this year, claiming Heard defamed him in an op-ed for The Washington Post where she said she was the victim of domestic abuse.

His appearance in the show has seen backlash on social media since it was confirmed last week, causing anger among some of the singer’s fans.

It’s A Sin actor Olly Alexander vowed to ditch Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty brand last week after Depp’s involvement in the show was confirmed.

Alexander commented with a sad face to a Pop Crave tweet that read: “Depp will become the first man to have his own spotlight segment at Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty fashion show”.

One social media user replied to Alexander, writing: “But, Savage X Fenty is you baby... you wear it so well,” to which the Years & Years singer replied: “Thank you but after this news I won’t be wearing it anymore.”

Earlier this week fans of Rihanna called for a boycott of the show, with one person swearing off any Savage X Fenty products. “I’m so glad I never bought any Savage x Fenty stuff and I can’t wait to never buy a Fenty Beauty product ever again,” they wrote.

Some fans have argued that it would have made a “powerful statement” for Rihanna, whose ex-boyfriend Chris Brown was found guilty of felony domestic assault in 2009, to include Heard in the show rather than Depp.

“It really sucks because imagine what a powerful statement Rihanna could have made by inviting Amber to be a part of her show,” one Twitter user wrote.

While another wrote that Rihanna should have kept Depp and Heard out of it completely: “How about don’t invite either one of them… it should’ve never happened.”

The Independent has contacted representatives of Rihanna and Johnny Depp for comment.