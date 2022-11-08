Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty fashion show - latest: Here’s what to expect
Upcoming fashion show sees Depp appear for a ‘star’ moment in the Savage x Fenty campaign
Rihanna’s highly-anticipated Savage x Fenty Vol 4 fashion show is almost here, and it’s already making headlines.
The singer’s upcoming fashion show, which hits Amazon Prime Video on 9 November, will include a star-studded cast of models, musicians, and celebrities wearing pieces from the lingerie brand. Rihanna, 34, described the fourth installment of her Savage x Fenty show as a “fashion exhibition,” featuring “new bodies, new silhouettes, new personalities, new characters, new energies” showcased on the runway.
However, fans began to express concerns over the show’s casting shortly after it was reported that Johnny Depp will make a “star” cameo in the upcoming Savage Fenty X Vol 4 fashion show.The Independent confirmed Depp’s name features in the show’s end credits, while photos shared ahead of the Prime Video release of the show on 9 November show the actor dressed in an olive green outfit from Savage x Fenty’s men’s collection.
The controversial news of the actor’s cameo comes after Depp’s high-profile legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard over a 2018 op-ed written by the Aquaman star. The case concluded earlier this year when a jury ruled that Heard had defamed Depp in the op-ed. Heard was ordered to pay Depp $10m (£8m) in compensatory damages and $5m (£4m) in punitive damages.
After it was announced that Depp will make a surprise appearance during the show, many critics have called for a boycott of the lingerie brand and of Rihanna’s cosmetic company Fenty Beauty. Former brand ambassadors like Olly Alexander have now vowed to ditch Savage x Fenty, while social media users have expressed their own disappointment in the fashion show’s casting.
From celebrity cameos to dance sequences to lingerie, here’s what to expect from Savage Fenty X Vol 4.
How and when can you watch the Savage x Fenty Vol 4 fashion show?
Rihanna’s highly-anticipated fashion show will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday, November 9.
Since 2019, the past three volumes of the Savage x Fenty fashion show have premiered on Prime Video.
While the show will be available worldwide, only people who have an annual or monthly Amazon membership will be able to stream the event. However, viewers who don’t have Amazon can $8.99 per month for a Prime video membership. Full services on Amazon also cost $14.99 per month or $139 per year.
