The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers.

Savage x Fenty Vol 4: How can you watch and when will it be released?

The show will be streaming worldwide on Amazon on 9 November

Amber Raiken
New York
Tuesday 08 November 2022 00:15
Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4

Rihanna’s celebrity-filled Savage X Fenty Vol 4 fashion show will begin streaming in only a matter of days now.

Last month, the 34-year-old singer announced that she’ll be holding her iconic fashion show to showcase her latest collection of lingerie. A press release at the time described the occasion as “a seductive fashion fever dream” that “lends Emmy award-winning choreography, style, and music with the hypnotic essence of nocturnal nature”.

Rihanna has also publicly reflected on all the work she’s put into the event and how it’s the “first real thing [she’s done]”, since she gave birth to her and boyfriend A$AP Rocky’s son in May. “This show is obnoxious,” she told People on Monday. “This one takes the cake. This is gonna be the show to beat. It is on a scale unlike anything we’ve ever done. It’s huge.”

Similar to her previous shows, Rihanna has recruited a handful of famous faces to perform and make appearances on the runway. However, one of her celebrity choices has continued to make headlines, with the event facing backlash for including Johnny Depp for a “star” cameo.

Here’s how and when to watch the star-studded event, along with all the celebrities who are scheduled to be there.

How and when to watch the Savage Fenty X Vol 4 fashion show

The Savage X Fenty Vol 4 show will be premiering on Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday 9 November. While it’ll be available worldwide, only people who have an annual or monthly Amazon membership will be able to stream the event.

For viewers who don’t have Amazon, they can pay $8.99 per month for a Prime video membership. Full services on Amazon also cost $14.99 per month or $139 per year.

Who will be at the event?

As noted by the teaser trailer for Rihanna’s fourth annual fashion show, many Hollywood stars will be performing on and walking the runway. The occasion will include performances from Anitta, Burna Boy, Don Toliver, and Maxwell.

Other guest appearances at will be from different actors, such as, Cara Delevigne, Taraji P Henson, Damson Idris, Simu Liu, Winston Duke, Taylour Paige, and more.

The models at the event include: Irina Shayk, Joan Smalls, Lara Stone, and Zach Miko. Rihanna also invited a few TikTok stars, Avani Gregg and Bella Poarch.

While his name wasn’t included in the teaser trailer, it was announced this week that Depp will be making a brief cameo appearance at the event, as The Independent confirmed that his name was featured in the show’s end credits.

Following the news of the actor’s controversial cameo, Rihanna has faced some intense backlash, with fans calling to boycott her Savage x Fenty brand and her cosmetics brand. The criticism of the “problematic” casting stems from Depp’s high-profile legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard over a 2018 op-ed written by the Aquaman star.

Earlier this year, after a jury ruled that Heard had defamed Depp when she alleged that he had abused her during their marriage, Heard was ordered to pay Depp $10m (£8m) in compensatory damages and $5m (£4m) in punitive damage. The jury also awarded Heard $2m (£1.6m) in her counterclaim that she was defamed by one of Depp’s lawyers.

