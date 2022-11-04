Johnny Depp news – live: Rihanna fans call for boycott of Savage x Fenty over Depp cameo
Rihanna is facing intense backlash after it was revealed that Johnny Depp will make a “star” cameo in the upcoming Savage Fenty X Vol 4 fashion show.
The singer’s fans began to express concerns over the casting shortly after it was reported on Thursday, with critics now calling for a boycott of the lingerie brand and of Rihanna’s cosmetic company Fenty Beauty. The Independent confirmed Depp’s name features in the show’s end credits, while photos shared ahead of the Prime Video release of the show on 9 November show the actor dressed in an olive green outfit from Savage x Fenty’s men’s collection.
The controversial news of the actor’s cameo comes after Depp’s high-profile legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard concerning a 2018 op-ed written by the Aquaman star concluded earlier this year, when a jury ruled that Heard had defamed Depp when she alleged he had abused her during their marriage.
As a result of the June ruling, which concluded the six-week trial, Heard was ordered to pay Depp $10m (£8m) in compensatory damages and $5m (£4m) in punitive damages. The jury also awarded Heard $2m (£1.6m) in her counterclaim that she was defamed by one of Depp’s lawyers.
The details of the former couple’s marriage, and each moment of the lengthy trial, also played out on social media, where fans followed along with intense scrutiny.
According to one individual who has said they will no longer purchase items from Savage x Fenty, the decision stems from their feelings about a brand that would choose to work with Depp.
“How are we supposed to feel empowered in these clothes? It’s just disgusting to me,” they wrote.
In light of the news that Depp will appear in a cameo during the upcoming fashion show, many fans have called for a boycott of the lingerie brand.
Others have alleged that the move will damage the inclusive space Rihanna has fostered in the fashion industry.
“I’m not gonna act like I thought Rihanna had better ethics than this, but this specifically is a wild way to plummet the positive, ‘inclusive’ brand recognition you’ve been building for years,” one individual claimed.
In a follow-up post, they then acknowledged the singer’s status as a billionaire and alleged that you “don’t become a billionaire by being a good person”.
While Rihanna has not addressed the backlash, fans are still holding out hope that she or her team will reverse the decision.
“I don’t think Rihanna cares about backlash but I hope it’s strong enough that her team will be like.. woah maybe this isn’t a good idea,” one person tweeted on Thursday.
The post has since been liked more than 56,000 times.
Olly Alexander vows to ditch Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty brand after Johnny Depp confirmed as showcase guest
ICYMI: Olly Alexander has reacted to the news that Johnny Depp will make a featured appearance in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol 4 fashion showcase.
On Thursday (3 November), Alexander responded with a sad face to a Pop Crave tweet that read: “Depp will become the first man to have his own spotlight segment at Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty fashion show.”
A fan replied to the British singer’s apparent upset over Depp’s cameo confirmation, writing: “But, Savage X Fenty is you baby... you wear it so well.”
“Thank you but after this news I won’t be wearing it anymore,” the Years & Years singer replied.
Forthcoming fashion event sees Depp appear for a ‘star’ moment
The upcoming show, which has been described as a “fashion experience,” is expected to be a star-studded affair, with performances by Anitta and Burna Boy and cameos from Cara Delevingne and Irina Shayk.
Producer Drew Dixon expressed her disappointment over Depp’s involvement in the Fenty show.
“Johnny Depp has been embraced as a hero by unhinged right-wing misogynist extremists, and now he’s been invited to appear in the @SavageXFenty show. Never expected such a powerful woman to succumb to the #MeToo backlash. Really disappointing,” she wrote.
Although much of the reaction to the casting has been negative, not everyone has been critical of Rihanna’s decision to feature Depp in the show.
According to one fan of both Rihanna and Depp, the singer’s decision is the latest in a string of “successes” for the actor.
“Rihanna is a billionaire, so that’s strike one. One minute she’s not performing at the Super Bowl in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick and the next minute she’s announcing she is and for some reason she invited Johnny Depp to be part of her show. Morals where?” writer Najma Sharif wrote on Twitter.
Another person added: “Rihanna inviting Johnny Depp to her show is so, so f***ing weird. Not a single billionaire on this planet with decency and she’s keeping up the trend sadly.”
