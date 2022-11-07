Rihanna explains why she and A$AP Rocky haven’t shared their son’s name

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rihanna has revealed why she and A$AP Rocky have kept their son’s name and photos private, nearly six months after his birth.

In a recent interview with the Associated Press, the 34-year-old beauty mogul reflected on her return to the spotlight after welcoming her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. Rihanna, who announced she will be headlining the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show, explained that the couple’s busy schedules have prevented them from revealing their baby boy’s name to the world.

“We just didn’t get around to it yet, really. We’ve just been living,” she said. “But I guess there’s a certain freedom that comes with kind of just like getting it out there.”

However, the fashion designer noted that her upcoming Super Bowl performance still came with some contingencies. “If I’m going to leave my baby, I’m going to leave my baby for something special,” Rihanna said.

The “Diamonds” singer welcomed a baby boy with 34-year-old rapper A$AP Rocky in May. The couple previously revealed they were expecting a child together in January during a photoshoot in Harlem, New York City, in which the singer was photographed wearing an unbuttoned pink puffer jacket to show off her baby bump.

While promoting the fourth installment of her Savage x Fenty runway show, Rihanna told E! News that she’s noticed similarities between herself and her mother, Monica Braithwaite, since having a baby of her own.

“It is weird,” she told the outlet on Monday. “Even the little things that annoy me about her, I do it. I literally make all of the same faces. I say the same things. I clear my throat the same way. I move my mouth the same way.”

“I either never noticed it or it never happened until I had a baby,” Rihanna added.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky aren’t the only celebrities who have chosen to keep their baby’s name private. After welcoming her second child with rapper Travis Scott on 2 February, Kylie Jenner announced she had named her son Wolf, only to reveal one month later that they changed the baby’s name.

“We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere,” she wrote in an Instagram story.

In April, Jenner said the couple were “in the process” of legally changing their son’s name, but did not suggest any hints to the baby’s new name.