Rihanna has revealed the “weird” thing that she’s noticed about herself since welcoming her son with A$AP Rocky in May.

The 34-year-old discussed her journey with motherhood during a recent interview with E! News, while on the red carpet of her Savage x Fenty Volume four runway show. She went on to share that once she became a parent, she also came to realise how similar she was to her own mother, Monica Braithwaite.

“It is weird,” she said. “Even the little things that annoy me about her, I do it. I literally make all of the same faces. I say the same things. I clear my throat the same way. I move my mouth the same way.”

She also highlighted when she first saw these similarities, adding: “I either never noticed it or it never happened until I had a baby.”

Although she further acknowledged how “weird” this was, the Fenty Beauty founder still confessed that she’s “literally becoming her mom”.

Rihanna also went on to praise her mother, joking that Braithwaite looked “more snatched than” her.

Elsewhere in her conversation with E! News, the “Umbrella” singer shared that it has taken her “a little bit” of time to find her “inner savage” after giving birth. However, she also acknowledged that she’s figured out a way to “get back” to that mindset.

“Once you get to the other side, you’re like, ‘I gotta get back,’” she said. “There’s something that just happens. When you’re like, ‘I gotta get back.’”

As she opened up about the launch of Savage X Fenty’s activewear, Rihanna also addressed how “everything is a sport”, including her pregnancy.

This wasn’t Rihanna’s first time discussing her pregnancy. During with Vogue in April, while she was still in her third trimester, she spoke candidly about her concerns regarding postpartum depression.

“Will I feel out of control emotionally?” she said. “Those are the stories I hear from other women that scare me.”

This year, she was also widely praised for her maternity style during her pregnancy, with the singer making headlines for her midriff-baring tops to long-sleeved cut-out bralettes.

Speaking with Vogue, Rihanna opened up about her fashion sense at the time, explaining: “My body is doing incredible things right now, and I’m not going to be ashamed of that. This time should feel celebratory. Because why should you be hiding your pregnancy?”