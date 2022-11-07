Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Rihanna reveals the ‘weird’ thing she’s noticed about herself since welcoming her baby

The singer welcomed her first child earlier this year

Amber Raiken
New York
Monday 07 November 2022 16:28
Comments

Related: Rihanna may be headlining Glastonbury 2023

Rihanna has revealed the “weird” thing that she’s noticed about herself since welcoming her son with A$AP Rocky in May.

The 34-year-old discussed her journey with motherhood during a recent interview with E! News, while on the red carpet of her Savage x Fenty Volume four runway show. She went on to share that once she became a parent, she also came to realise how similar she was to her own mother, Monica Braithwaite.

“It is weird,” she said. “Even the little things that annoy me about her, I do it. I literally make all of the same faces. I say the same things. I clear my throat the same way. I move my mouth the same way.”

She also highlighted when she first saw these similarities, adding: “I either never noticed it or it never happened until I had a baby.”

Although she further acknowledged how “weird” this was, the Fenty Beauty founder still confessed that she’s “literally becoming her mom”.

Recommended

Rihanna also went on to praise her mother, joking that Braithwaite looked “more snatched than” her.

Elsewhere in her conversation with E! News, the “Umbrella” singer shared that it has taken her “a little bit” of time to find her “inner savage” after giving birth. However, she also acknowledged that she’s figured out a way to “get back” to that mindset.

“Once you get to the other side, you’re like, ‘I gotta get back,’” she said. “There’s something that just happens. When you’re like, ‘I gotta get back.’”

As she opened up about the launch of Savage X Fenty’s activewear, Rihanna also addressed how “everything is a sport”, including her pregnancy.

This wasn’t Rihanna’s first time discussing her pregnancy. During with Vogue in April, while she was still in her third trimester, she spoke candidly about her concerns regarding postpartum depression.

“Will I feel out of control emotionally?” she said. “Those are the stories I hear from other women that scare me.”

Recommended

This year, she was also widely praised for her maternity style during her pregnancy, with the singer making headlines for her midriff-baring tops to long-sleeved cut-out bralettes.

Speaking with Vogue, Rihanna opened up about her fashion sense at the time, explaining: “My body is doing incredible things right now, and I’m not going to be ashamed of that. This time should feel celebratory. Because why should you be hiding your pregnancy?”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in