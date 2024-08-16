Jump to content
Footballer Jude Bellingham is Louis Vuitton’s new brand ambassador

The English footballer has been announced as the designer’s newest “Friend of the House”.

Lara Owen
Friday 16 August 2024 11:37 BST
21-year-old Jude Bellingham is Louis Vuitton’s newest brand ambassador (Louis Vuitton/PA)
21-year-old Jude Bellingham is Louis Vuitton's newest brand ambassador (Louis Vuitton/PA)

Louis Vuitton has announced English footballer Jude Bellingham is its new brand ambassador.

From his humble beginnings at Birmingham City Football Club, Bellingham’s meteoric rise has established himself as a promising young talent in both sport and style.

(Louis Vuitton/PA)
(Louis Vuitton/PA)

Last year, Bellingham joined the likes of Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton on the front row at Louis Vuitton’s spring/summer menswear show. The emerging style mogul clearly turned heads, and has now become a “Friend of the House,” making the partnership between the two official.

The 21-year-old, originally from Stourbridge in the Midlands, rose to international stardom when he became the youngest goal scorer in the German Cup, DFB-Pokal, at just 17. In June 2023, it was announced that Bellingham had signed a six-year contract for Real Madrid.

2XCE231 England’s Jude Bellingham celebrates scoring their side’s first goal of the game during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group C match at the Arena AufSchalke in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. Picture date: Sunday June 16, 2024.
England's Jude Bellingham celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group C match at the Arena AufSchalke in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. Picture date: Sunday June 16, 2024.

Bellingham has become known for his smart sartorial choices, notably seen at the Laureus World Sports Awards in Madrid earlier this year, as the star harked back to classical British fashion with a Victorian-style lapel chain, while planting the look firmly in the 21st century with a flare-cut suit trouser.

Bellingham blends classic details with modern touches in his style (Alamy/PA)
Bellingham blends classic details with modern touches in his style (Alamy/PA)

The footballer’s keen eye for fashion makes him a standout style choice for the French fashion house, resonating with Pharrell Williams’ marvellous expression of menswear.

“I’m excited to welcome Jude to the House, his charismatic personality and what he has already achieved on his inspiring journey will add so much to our LVers community,” said Williams, Louis Vuitton’s men’s creative director.

(Louis Vuitton/PA)
(Louis Vuitton/PA)

The news breaks ahead of Fashion Month, where Louis Vuitton will be showcasing their women’s spring/summer 2025 collection on October 1, following menswear, which exhibited in June this year.

“It is such a pleasure to join the Louis Vuitton family,” said Bellingham. “Since I was young, I have always been attracted to the House. I am so happy to continue building a relationship with Pharrell, whose work I truly admire.”

