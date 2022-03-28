Julia Fox’s Oscar gown had a hand around the neck and was accessorised with a ‘human hair’ purse
Fox wore the outfit to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Julia Fox has drawn attention for her unusual Oscar after-party dress which had a hand-shaped neckline which she accessorised with a purse ‘made out of human hair’.
The Uncut Gems star attended the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, held at the Wallis Annenberg Centre for Performing Arts, in a black leather gown, which featured a neckline that was designed as hands around her neck. Her outfit was accompanied with a pair of leather gloves and pointed heels.
She also carried a black purse which she claimed was covered in real human hair.
Speaking to Catt Sadler, the co-host of the party’s coverage, Fox was asked if she had “real hair” on her purse. In response, she said: “I think so, I mean, it looks like it.”
When Sadler said that a few online jokes could be made about Fox’s dress, the model agreed. However, that isn’t something that matters to her.
“Oh my god, I’m going to get roasted for this tomorrow,” she said. “The comments are going to be ridiculous. But, you know what, I’m having fun and that’s all that matters.”
During the interview, she addressed the “fun” that she had throughout her two month relationship with Kanye West, who she split from in February, noting that they are still on good terms.
“I’m young, I was coming out of the pandemic, coming out of being a single mom, and I just want to have some fun, and, like, rejoin society, and pop out, have a moment,” she said. “Have a few moments.”
On social media, the 32-year-old actor’s fans weren’t deterred by the spooky elements of her outfit.
“Julia Fox ate that leather dress up at the Oscars,” one tweet said.
“The fact that she did her eye makeup to resemble the bloodshot red you get from being choked out,” another person wrote. “F*** SHE IS THE MOMENT.”
